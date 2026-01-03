Tennessee Football Listed as Top Four Program for Coveted EDGE Transfer Target

The Tennessee Volunteers have done a fantastic job when it comes to putting themselves in the position they are in, which is battling for the top transfers in the class at certain positions. The Vols have many different positions that they need to land more than others, and one of those positions at this time seems to be the EDGE position, following the departure of multiple players at the position. The Vols have lost numerous players at the position, which isn't just a loss of depth but a loss of starters and rotational pieces.

The Vols are in the race for one of the better players at the EDGE position, which is exactly what you want if you are a Tennessee fan. Here is the latest update on what could be one of the more important transfer portal storylines for Tennessee.

Adam Trick Updates

Dec 28, 2024; Tucson, AZ, USA; Miami (OH) RedHawks linebacker Adam Trick (20) against the Colorado State Rams during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Miami (OH) transfer EDGE Adam Trick tells @On3Sports that these 4 schools are standing out to him as transfer destinations. Trick, one of the top EDGEs in the portal, totaled 59 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 3 FF, and 1 INT in 2025. He’s set to visit all 4," Fawcett reported on his personal X account.

The four teams were revealed to be Wisconsin, Tennessee, Florida, and Texas Tech. All four of these have a solid chance of landing him, and it simply seems that this will come down to the visit for each program.

The Vols are due an addition, as they have yet to land one, but they have also had over 20 players enter their name into the transfer portal. Here are the names that have already announced that they are in the transfer portal.

• Boo Carter (Safety) (Not Committed)

• Jamal Wallace (Defensive Lineman) (Not Committed)

• Kellen Lindstrom (EDGE) (Not Committed)

• Brenden Anes (Linebacker) (Not Committed)

• Marcus Goree (Cornerback) (Not Committed)

• Jake Merklinger (Quarterback) (Not Committed)

• Peyton Lewis (Running Back) (Not Committed)

• Trevor Duncan (Offensive Tackle) (Not Committed)

• Herb Gray (Defensive Line) (Not Committed)

• Max Anderson (Interior Offensive Line) (Not Committed)

• Tommy Winton (Wide Receiver) (Not Committed)

• Colin Brazzell (Cornerback) (Not Committed)

• Bennett Warren (Offensive Tackle) (Not Committed)

• Lance Heard (Offensive Tackle) (Not Committed)

• Braylon Harmon (Wide Receiver) (Not Committed)

• Amari Jefferson (Wide Receiver) (Not Committed)

• Rickey Gibson (Cornerback) (Not Committed)

• Caleb Herring (EDGE) (Not Committed)

• Max Gilbert (Kicker) (Not Committed)

• Emmanuel Okoye (EDGE) (Not Committed)

• Jayden Loftin (EDGE) (Not Committed) (Entered Friday, January 2nd)

