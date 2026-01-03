Tennessee Football is Hosting Key Transfer Portal Defensive Back

The Tennessee Volunteers have been actively searching for players in the transfer portal, and they are in need of landing some of the bigger names in the portal, as this is something that haunted them all last offseason, and something that they never properly addressed. This year, they have no choice but to address their needs, as they are losing a ton of talent to the NFL Draft and are losing multiple key players to the transfer portal.

The Vols have lost a ton to the transfer portal, and will be needing to replace these guys, as a lot of the outgoing transfers are players who are on the defensive side. This is due to the changes in the Tennessee defensive staff. The Vols have replaced many defensive staff members, as they have lost their defensive coordinator and their cornerbacks coach. However, they have replaced these guys with a proven DB coach, a safeties/co-defensive coordinator, and arguably the top defensive coordinator in the game of football.

Qua Moss Will Visit Tennessee

Sep 27, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats safety Qua Moss (6) chases UCF Knights running back Myles Montgomery (22) during the first quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

This has led to the Vols being in the picture for many of the top targets for many teams in the transfer portal. This includes one of the top safeties in the class (which is a position the Vols need badly due to their razor-thin depth and the departure of some players). That player is Qua Moss.

Moss is someone who has quickly made headlines due to the flashes he showed in his most recent season with the Wildcats. The talented prospect finished the season with multiple interceptions and a pass deflection. He is someone who has shown the talent that he has throughout many areas of his game. He had 31 tackles in his time on the field and was one of the better players when it came to the Kansas State defense that would take shape.

The Wildcats' star made the most of the reps that he had, which is all you can ask, but if there is a position the Vols desperately need more depth at, it seems to be either safety or cornerback. Especially in a Jim Knowles-led defense, the safeties are very key.

It has been announced that Moss will be visiting the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, and he is one of the many anticipated visitors. He is one of the top targets for the Vols in the safety position group. This visit could be very key to any success that they hope to have as the Vols are the team to watch for now, but the company that they will be joining could be very deep.

