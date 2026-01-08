Highly Ranked Transfer Target Predicted to Tennessee Football

The Tennessee Volunteers are now predicted to land one of the better players remaining on their board in the transfer portal. They have been targeting many of the better defensive linemen in the portal, and they now may land one of the better defensive linemen in the portal, but also someone who is ranked as a top guy.

Xavier Gilliam Predicted to Tennessee

Nov 29, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

That player is Xavier Gilliam from Penn State, who has been viewed as a top option for the Vols and as someone who could see the field right away. Gilliam is set to enter the third season of his career and is possibly heading to the Vols, according to Chris Hummer from 247Sports .

Here is how his season went according to Penn State's website.

"Redshirt season...Appeared in five games...Named the coaching staff's Developmental Squad Defensive Player of the Week twice (Bowling Green - 9/7; UCLA - 10/5)."

They went into detail on his high school career too.

"Played at Quince Orchard High School for head coach John Kelley...Was a three-year letterman...Played a Wilde Lake High School from 2020-22 for head coach Brian Henderson...Led the Cougars to an 11-1 record as a senior...Named first-team All-Metro in 2023...Was a first-team All-Howard County selection in 2022 and 2023 as a defensive tackle...Tabbed Baltimore Touchdown Club Super 22 in 2022...As a senior, collected 42 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and six sacks...As a junior, tallied 52 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, four forced fumbles and a pass breakup...Secured 23 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and a blocked kick as a sophomore...Rated as a four-star prospect by ESPN and a three-star prospect by 247Sports, On3 and Rivals...Ranked as the No. 18 defensive tackle and No. 8 prospect in Maryland by ESPN...Tabbed as the No. 13 prospect in Maryland by 247Sports and No. 15 player in the state by On3...Also played baseball and basketball at Wilde Lake, earning first-team all-county honors in 2021...In basketball, was second-team all-county as a sophomore and first-team all-county as a junior, helping Wilde Lake to county and regional championships."

They then went into detail with his personal life.

"Full name is Xavier Harold Gilliam...Son of Cecil and Katia Gilliam...Has two brothers, Kacey and Cecil...Father, Cecil, played football at Morgan State (1996-97)...Uncle, Sean McNeely, played basketball at McDaniel College (2003-05)...Cousin, Kelvin Gilliam, is a defensive lineman at Oklahoma...Great Uncle, Mahlon Duckett, played baseball for the Philadelphia Stars and Homestead Grays (1940-50)...Hobbies include working out, spending time with his brothers and watching TV...Intends to major in business...Wants to become a coach."

