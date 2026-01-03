Tennessee Football Named as a Top Three Team for 3rd-Ranked Transfer Portal Player

The Tennessee Volunteers will be one of the many teams that will be viewed as a top team in the recruitment of many top guys, as they have already heard their name surrounded by many other teams in multiple top-10 ranked portal targets' recruitments following the first day of the portal. There are multiple players that they want to get on the boat, but in order to do that, they will need to get them on a visit and will ultimately need to fork up some money to bring in the players that are deserving of being in the picture and on the team.

The Vols will be looking to land one of the top transfer portal targets in the nation, and he is one of the top defensive players in the portal as a whole, as Chaz Coleman is someone the Vols have been linked to in the early portion of this portal season. There are three teams that are standing out for the coveted EDGE at this moment, and all three have made him a top priority for them in the offseason.

Chaz Coleman Recent Updates

Smokey the mascot plays with a young fan's hat at the Vol Walk before a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 29, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The reported teams at the top for Penn State EDGE Chaz Coleman are Ohio State, Tennessee, and LSU per @SWiltfong_. As a true freshman in 2025, the 6’4 246 pound Coleman had a 21.4% pressure rate, a 22.1% pass rush win rate, and 7 run stops on just 76 run defense snaps," @TorresontheVols posted, which was solidified by earlier posts from Steve Wiltfong.

This will likely be a bidding war, and it is no secret that the Vols aren't the greatest when it comes to the bidding wars, but in that same breath, they have won many of these in the past. The Vols need many different positions, which could make this a bit difficult, but they also have Coleman's Defensive Coordinator and Co-Defensive Coordinator on the staff now that he is in the portal. They also have his position's coach on the staff with Andrew Jackson, which makes the Vols an even more intriguing landing spot for the talented EDGE. Coleman has been viewed as priority No. 1 for the Vols, and the Vols will have the chance to hit the much needed grand-slam. If they land Coleman, they can feel much more confident off the EDGE in the fall for their next college football season in the year 2026.

