Tennessee Football Offensive Players Mike Matthews and Star Thomas Talk Ahead of Vanderbilt
The Tennessee Volunteers are coming off of a win that is still lingering around campus.
For the team, it is back to business as the Vols are looking to end the regular season strong as cross-state rival Vanderbilt rolls into town.
The players will have to tone out a bit of campus noise as many will talk all week over the last game and its significance. Ending the drought in The Swamp was and still is a big deal.
On Tuesday, more coaches and players were presented to the media to field questions ahead Vanderbilt, a highly anticipated contest.
Among the players, was two offensive standouts, Mike Matthews and Star Thomas.
Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dish for Mike Matthews
"Sweet potato souffle, easily. It's fye!"
"Yeah, we're actually doing Thanksgiving up here. So, we're going to have a little family event for the game. It's going to be nice," Matthews said.
First 700 Yard Trio
"I'm pretty sure it just kind of compliments our effort and our attitude. Just every day in practice, just staying to it, being consistent every day and trying to improve, regardless of wat happened last week or the game coming up. just trying to be the best you can be on that day," Matthews explains.
Star Thomas on the 3rd and 17 Play
"I mean, uh, I was just trusting the tracks of the run game, letting the O-line do their job and uh, just trusting God will let me see the vision, like you know the saying when you walk through the valley of the shadow of death, just seeing the shadow, seeing everything open up and just trusting, seeing that path and open up wide like the Red Sea and (I) just had to get through there," Thomas reflects.
What is unique about the situations is with running back Peyton Lewis being out, by default, the role for Thomas got bigger.
likewise with Matthews. Although, no one was injured, but Chris Brazzell II has been making noise all season, so more often than not, teams will look to take No. 17 away, opening up opportunities for Matthews and Staley.
Click each name to watch and listen to everything that was said by Mike Matthews and Star Thomas.
