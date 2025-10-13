Tennessee Football OL Jesse Perry Previews Alabama Matchup
The offensive line unit for the Tennessee Volunteers will be in for a tough and physical matchup against a strong Alabama Crimson Tide defensive front in the game this weekend.
The opposing defensive line in this game will be one of the better units that Josh Heupel and position coach Glen Elarbee's unit has seen all season to this point and that will present its fair share of challenges, but starting offensive lineman Jesse Perry made it clear they are approaching this week the exact same and have the same mindset going into any game, knowing the levels of physicality that playing inside a conference such as the SEC brings along with it.
As the unit has battled some injuries here and there, they have not skipped a beat, blocking for large rushing outbursts, including in last weekend's game against Arkansas.
Offensive Line Will Look to Bring Physicality to Alabama
"It is not much different. Everybody inside the SEC is really good. You can not take any weeks off at all. Of course, it is a big game, but you just have to study and prepare like you do every other week," said Perry. "We just have to do our assignments and do our jobs at a high level, play physical because they are going to be really good and play physical with good hands. We just have to match that and more."
Jesse Perry Talks Belief in Joey Aguilar
Part of that rushing attack against Arkansas included several chunk plays from the quarterback Joey Aguilar, providing clutch scrambles during the game to keep his team always one step ahead of the visiting Razorbacks.
His legs being a factor and his willingness to sit in the pocket and deliver a sharp and accurate pass with pressure in his face gives his offensive line the ultimate level of belief in Aguilar and the unit trusts him to have their back in a game of this magnitude.
"Man, it is amazing. He makes our life a lot easier, just going out and running the ball, being another factor in the run game. It helps us out a lot and makes our blocks easier and then if we slip up in (pass) pro and something happens, he takes the hit and still fires a good ball," Perry told the media.
Click HERE to watch and listen to everything Jesse Perry said when previewing the matchup on the road at Alabama this weekend.