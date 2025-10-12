Tennessee Outlasts Arkansas in a Gritty Victory
It wasn’t pretty, but it was enough. The No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers survived a late push from Arkansas to pull off a 34-31 win on Saturday inside Neyland Stadium, ending a frustrating four-game losing streak to the Razorbacks and notching another crucial SEC victory.
In a game that tested Tennessee’s resilience, the Vols leaned heavily on their running game and offensive line to secure the win. With the offense grinding out 264 rushing yards and averaging 7.5 yards per play, Tennessee found just enough rhythm to stay ahead despite Arkansas’ relentless offensive attack.
Ground Game Leads the Way
Tennessee’s offensive identity was clear from the start. Establish the run and control the tempo. The Volunteers racked up 264 yards on the ground, a balanced performance that kept the Razorbacks’ defense on its heels. While Arkansas held a narrow edge in total yards (496 to 485), Tennessee’s efficiency proved the difference.
The Vols’ offensive line played one of its strongest games of the season, allowing zero sacks and giving the quarterbacks clean pockets throughout the afternoon. This protection allowed Tennessee to mix in timely play-action passes and sustain drives, even as the Razorbacks won the time of possession battle.
Arkansas Fights to the End
Credit to the Razorbacks as they refused to go quietly. Strong quarterback play and a balanced attack between their 256 passing yards and 240 rushing yards kept them within striking distance all game. Arkansas moved the ball effectively, posting 29 first downs and converting on 7 of 13 third downs.
Still, Tennessee’s defense stepped up when it mattered most, tightening in the red zone and forcing key stops on late drives. Even as the Volunteers struggled with penalties (10 flags for 78 yards), the defense’s situational execution proved to be the final separator.
A Win in the SEC is a Win
Head coach Josh Heupel’s squad will not hang this one in a museum, but they will gladly take the result. SEC games rarely come easy, and Saturday was another reminder that conference victories must be earned.
This was not a clean performance. Missed tackles, penalties, and a few stalled drives frustrated the home crowd, but Tennessee showed the mental toughness to finish. Ending the streak against Arkansas adds confidence heading into the heart of SEC play, and at 5-1, the Volunteers remain in the thick of the conference race.
Josh Heupel said he was “Proud of the competitive spirit of our team," and the fans should be too.
Looking Ahead
Next up for Tennessee is a primetime showdown with Alabama. The Vols will travel to Bryant-Denny Stadium next Saturday night for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff, which will be televised nationally on ABC. The SEC announced those arrangements on October 6 as part of the league’s flex schedule.
Under coach Josh Heupel, Tennessee has played Alabama evenly, with the home team winning all four meetings. The Vols defeated the Crimson Tide in 2022 and 2024 at Neyland Stadium, while Alabama claimed victories in 2021 and 2023 in Tuscaloosa. This year’s matchup returns to Bryant-Denny Stadium, where the Crimson Tide will look to continue that pattern.
Alabama began the season with a loss to Florida State but has climbed back into contention with three straight wins over ranked opponents, including an impressive victory over Georgia. The Crimson Tide are led by Northwest Tennessee native Ty Simpson, who has played at a Heisman-caliber level through the first half of the season.
For the Vols to break the trend and steal one on the road, they will need to sharpen their defense, especially against the run, and find ways to limit Simpson’s explosiveness. If Tennessee can build off Saturday’s gritty performance, they will have a fighting chance to leave Tuscaloosa with one of their biggest wins of the season.