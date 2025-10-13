Tennessee Football Coach Josh Heupel Previews Alabama Matchup
This Saturday will be a massive test for the Tennessee Volunteers football program and Josh Heupel has the travel to Tuscaloosa to take on a strong Alabama team in a ranked rivalry matchup in the latest edition of the Third Saturday in October.
The Vols will be attempting to gain their first road victory in the series since 2003 in which the team won 51-43 in five overtimes. The team has been competitive against the Crimson Tide on the road under Heupel, but has not been able to put together a complete four-quarter ball game to this point, which is something they will be looking to change this week.
The head coach covers questions surrounding the game from last week's matchup against Arkansas, the top performers in that matchup, and what the Tennessee football team will have to do to take down Alabama on the road.
He did suggest that starting tailback Desean Bishop is expected to be ready to play in the game on Saturday after he left the game early against the Razorbacks.
Josh Heupel Opening Statement
"The Third Saturday in October is a great historical game, rivalry game, and it will be a great environment against a great football team. Looking forward to it and have to go do a great job in our preparation. You look at how they are playing offensively, defensively, and special teams, (all) playing at a really high level right now. Quarterback and playmakers all on the outside offensively for them. Defensively have done a great job throughout the last few weeks here; pass defense is one of the top in the country and their front seven is big, strong, physical, and athletic, so it will be a great test. Again, this is why you come to Tennessee, to play in a game like this and a great rivalry game with Alabama."
Heupel Previews Alabama QB Ty Simpson
"You mentioned Ty, he is a great talent. He has continued to grow as a player and you can see that in the way that he is playing right now. He is playing with a lot of confidence, is a good decision maker that is taking care of the football, and has the ability to use his feet and extend and make plays too. He's done a great job."
Click HERE to watch and listen to everything Josh Heupel said when previewing the road matchup with Alabama this week.
Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731