Tennessee Top Performers in Their Victory Over Arkansas

Caleb Sisk

Oct 11, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel before the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images / Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers played against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday and what was set to be one of the more important games of the season inside Neyland Stadium, as the Tennessee Volunteers had hopes of being able to defeat the same team that defeated them last season and put their college football playoff hopes in jeopardy.

Tennessee walked away with the win, which was huge for them, but at the same time the game didn't go exactly how they had hoped as they only won the game by three points.

Many players had great outings in this one. Here are the top performers from the contest.

Top Performers - Tennessee vs Arkansas

Oct 11, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; General view during the second half of the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Arkansas Razorbacks at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images / Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

DeSean Bishop

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) shushes the Mississippi State student section during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Sept. 27, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

DeSean Bishop had a career high game of 146 rushing yards, which was good enough to make him one of the better running backs in the nation for this particular week. This was his best performance ever, as he is now the leading rusher for the Vols with 481 yards rushing and five rushing touchdowns. He had one touchdown in his performance against the Razorbacks.

Braylon Staley

Tennessee wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) breaks a tackled from Arkansas defensive back Miguel Mitchell (16) in an NCAA college football game on Oct. 11, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Staley was a star in this one. To say the least, he looked like a superstar. They couldn't stop Staley when he was getting the ball. Staley is someone who remains a star for the Vols. Staley has the chance to be one of the better slot receivers in the country when it is all said and done.

Jordan Ross

Tennessee defensive lineman Jordan Ross (29) celebrates after a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee on Oct. 11, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ross had an awesome game, as he is someone that finished the game with 1.5 sacks as well as one of the biggest plays of the game. He finished one of the biggest plays of the game with both a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. This is one of the more impressive plays of the year, and his stock is definitely rising.

Andre Turrentine

Tennessee safety Andre Turrentine (2) speaks to the media during football media day, in Knoxville, Tennessee, July 29, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Andre Turrentine had an electric outing, as he finished the game with 11 tackles on the day. He also finished the game with 0.5 tackles for loss. This was great to see, as it is worth mentioning that his teammate and counterpart, Edrees Farooq,, had a great outing with him.

Max Gilbert

Tennessee place kicker Max Gilbert (90) prepares to kick the ball during a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee on Oct. 11, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Max Gilbert finished with 10 kicking points. That includes four extra points and two field goals. one of the field goals was from very far out, as he kicked a 50 yard field goal. This was a great job by the Vols' kicker considering the Tennessee Vols only won by three point in this contest.

Published
