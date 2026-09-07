Tennessee Football Player Suffers Season-Ending Injury During Game vs. Furman

The Tennessee Volunteers have received some unfortunate news to begin the day, as they have learned that they will no longer have one of their primary rotational receivers for this season.

The player that they lost is Joakim Dodson, who suffered a season-ending injury against the Furman Paladins, according to Austin Price, which did appear to be significant, but even in the moment it didn't seem that he would be out for the season. The injury has been classified as a knee injury and will keep him on the sidelines, and he looks to be using crutches.

Dodson was primarily used in the return game for the Vols' contest against the Paladins, but it is safe to say that his effort at receiver isn't something that should go unnoticed. This is something that Kelsey Pope talked about, even when discussing the kick return touchdown that he had in the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the Music City Bowl.

Kelsey Pope Previously Bragged on Joakim Dodson

Tennessee wide receiver Joakim Dodson (9) is helped off the field during a Tennessee football game against Furman at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, I think those types of moments, they definitely add to confidence. But I think ultimately as players, you've got to choose to use that. And Joe has done that so far in camp. For him, just coming off the offseason, individually, his biggest focus for me was just to be more consistent, and we’ve got to be able to really be able to add value in the run game for the position that he plays. So coming off of that touchdown, I think he's done that and he’s tried to take advantage of that momentum. He’s had a solid camp so far,” Kelsey Pope said.

Dodson was expected to be the first backup behind Braylon Staley at the slot receiver position. While he isn't the most eye-catching receiver on the roster, this is a major blow, especially to the depth, as the likely backup for the Vols will be true freshman Tyreek King, who arrived on campus late. This means that Staley will likely stay on the field more until things begin to slow down for King.

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