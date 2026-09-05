What Jim Knowles Said About Losing Tennessee Safety Edrees Farooq

Tennessee Football has had some unfortunate luck this offseason with the injury bug, especially on the defensive side of the ball. On that side of the field, the Vols have lost several players who were expected to be key contributors.

Maybe the biggest loss is Edrees Farooq, who was supposed to be a starting safety for new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. This loss creates a hole in the defense, and it is something Knowles acknowledged in his media availability this week.

Tennessee Defensive Coordinator Jim Knowles on Missing Edrees Farooq

“We will definitely miss Edrees. He was one of the guys that I was most impressed with from the time I arrived here. That’s a big part of the defense. You know, it’s a cliché, but everybody says next man up. So, what we’ve had to do is just rotate some guys around at different positions to prepare for those situations when we might need a guy. So, we’ve just had to make more guys interchangeable, including Qua Moss, who I think is very talented. So, we’re cross-training him at the high safety positions, not only the nickel position, because we have enough good linebackers to be able to play a big nickel, Sam type of position, and if we need Qua in the back end, we can do that. So, we’re just cross-training. And then the backups with Sidney (Walton) and Dylan (Lewis) and DJ Burks, right? So, we’re just trying to really cross-train everywhere because of the fact that we’re a little thin there,” Jim Knowles

An opportunity for Qua Moss to Show His Versatility

As with every injury, an opportunity grows for another player. In this instance, it appears Knowles is looking at Qua Moss to help fill the void. Moss was expected to be a contributor this year before the injury to Farooq, but now he is even more important.

Knowles is looking to display Moss’s versatility all across the field this season. The senior transfer might be new to the program, but he now has a chance to quickly make a name for himself.

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