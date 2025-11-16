Tennessee Football Players Joey Aguilar and DeSean Bishop Talk Following Homecoming Win
The Tennessee Volunteers enjoyed their homecoming of 2025 as the football team defeated New Mexico State 42-9.
The team is now 7-3, 3-3 on the year. Already bowl eligible, the Vols aim to finish the regular season on a high note.
Although the score seemed pretty one-sided, the Vols struggled at times more than they would have liked to and will surely need to clean up a few things before heading into "The Swamp," next weekend.
Josh Heupel was the first to face the media after the Vols were victorious during homecoming.
“Hey, good night, or uh, good evening. Love the win. Um, you know, I thought defensively played well in the first half, um, you know, getting off the field. Uh, did a good job at the line of scrimmage. Handled some of the perimeter screen game really well. Offensively, a little bit up and down in the first half. Execution. Uh really the turnovers hurt. You know, I thought defensively they did a good job responding to those and then offensively getting points off the turnover and obviously Will Wright, big play in the second half, too. So, you know, still a lot of things to clean up here. Get back to SEC play next week and go on the road, so, get ready to go," Heupel opened the session.
DeSean Bishop on Current Status of the Running Game
"I think it's where it needs to be. Um, man I see how elite we are when we get the run game established and especially like we have three good running backs, you know, and we all carry the ball very well. I just believe that's um, it's where it wants to be. I just feel like we just got to continue to execute at a high level, continue to push that piece of our game. We're unstoppable when we do have the run game flowing," Bishop explained.
Bishop led the team in rushing as he ran for 80-yards.
Click HERE to watch and listen to everything from Joey Aguilar and DeSean Bishop and the homecoming win for the Vols.
