Tennessee Football's Chris Brazzell On Pace to Outperform Jalin Hyatt's Biletnikoff Season

Chris Brazzell is on his way through what looks to be a great season in the Orange and White


Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) catches the ball in the end zone during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, on September 13, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers have found tons of success on the offensive side of the football, as the lowest scoring game that they have had thus far is 41 points, but that game came against the 6th ranked Georgia Bulldogs. This offense has been firing on all cylinders, but plenty of thanks is to be given to arguably one of the better wide receivers to start the year across the nation, Chris Brazzell.

Brazzell has had one of the most impressive starts to a college football season that we have seen in the orange and white. The Vols are now 1/4 of the way through with the season, which tells us that is a quarter of the way through. Only a quarter of the way through the Vols wide receiver has a total of 364 yards. This is second across all wide receivers in the FBS, as he follows behind only Mario Craver. He also has five touchdowns, which is tied for first in the nation with Beau Sparks, and has 20 catches, which is tied for 14th in the nation.

That sounds like a Biletnikoff season, right? Here's what makes this even more intriguing. if you compare the Jalin Hyatt Biletnikoff season to Brazzell's performance thus far, the current Vols receiver has the chance to crush his season.

If Brazzell were to hit the same amount of everything for each of the four quarters of the season, his stats would look like this.

Brazzell: 80 catches, 1,456 Yards, 20 TDs
Hyatt: 67 catches, 1,267 Yards, 15 TDs

The numbers tell you that Brazzell is on pace to beat out the former Vols' star's season, but we can also bank on things changing on a game by game basis. Anything can happen, but for now, things are trending in a very positive way for Chris Brazzell.

