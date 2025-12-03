Jordan Carter Signs With Tennessee Football

The nation is witnessing one of the best days of the year if you are a football fan, as this is one of the national days that you love and look forward to, no matter who you cheer for. That being as this is the beginning of a three-day "Early Signing Day" stretch.

The Tennessee Volunteers love to make big splashes on signing day, as they are one of the many teams that find ways to flip prospects and gain commitments from those who are uncommitted. The Vols have many different players on their board who are set to make a final decision, and the Tennessee Volunteers have some great things going for them, but they will need to finalize on some players if they want to make the splash that they are capable of making.

The Tennessee Volunteers are off to a great start with the addition of their top remaining target on the defensive side of the football. They landed a former Texas A&M Aggies commit and a current Peach State star from Douglas County High School. Douglas County is one of the better schools in the state of Georgia, and a team that brings the best out of their players, especially on the defensive side of the football.

The Vols landed the commitment of Jordan Carter, who is one of the better players on the team and someone who has received national attention. He is one of the better players in the nation at the position, many believe, but the Tennessee Volunteers can bring the best out of him.

BIO

Jordan Carter on his Tennessee Volunteers official visit | Jordan Carter

• Name: Jordan Carter



• School: Douglas County (Atlanta, Georgia)|



• Position: EDGE



• Measurements: 6'3, 245-pounds



• Star Rating: Four-star

Carter is an elusive defender with a lot of power off the EDGE with a deep bag of tricks. He seems to have a solid frame at this point that should be easy to develop even more when he gets to college. The prospect is a must-get, and for the Vols to get him... that is nothing short of huge for them.

Tennessee Recruiting History

Nov 29, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel before a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

• Offer Date: Not announced



• Official Visit Date: November 15th, 2025



• Commitment Date: December 3rd, 2025

He will be joining a deep group of defensive linemen, and is one of the stars of that room, as he is debatably the top guy on the defensive line in this 2026 class for the Tennessee Volunteers.

