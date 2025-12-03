2026 DL Darryl Rivers Officially Signs With Tennessee Football

Early Signing Day approached faster than many thought it would, and that is something that has been an on-going trend for those who keep up with the recruiting scene. This is the most important day in the 365-day timeline, because majority of the players in the 2026 class will sign with their team on Early Signing Day, as some schools will recruit over some prospects who fail to sign early. It is definitely better to be safe than sorry, which is why most of these prospects have opted to sign early.

The Tennessee Volunteers were able to have many of their players sign early. This is because of their ongoing success with recruiting these guys and keeping them in the boat following their commitment. The Vols were able to land many different commitments in the 2026 class during the early portion of the summer, and that has been the trend with players who have signed.

One of the players who signed with the Tennessee Volunteers is Darryl Rivers.

BIO

McEachern High School star and Tennessee Volunteers commit Darryl Rivers following his season opener in the 2025 season | Darryl Rivers

Name: Darryl Rivers



Position: DL



School: McEachern (Powder Springs, Georgia)



Measurements: 6'5, 270-pounds.



Star Rating: Three-Star

Rivers is a Georgia High School prospect, who has quickly become one of the more talked about players on the defensive line in the state. He has had some experience playing both on the interior of the defensive line, and as an EDGE. With his weight and size he will likely be an interior force for the Vols, but he will be a guy that will likely be molded into a monster. He is someone that many looked at and wanted because of his strength and his quickness to go along with it. He is someone who blew up, and never looked back. The Vols did a great job identifying him and getting him on campus.

Tennessee Recruiting History

Darryl Rivers winning MVP | Darryl Rivers

Offer: May 8th, 2025



Visit Date: June 20th, 2025



Commitment Date: July 4th, 2025

Rivers is another guy that the Tennessee Vols were able to defeat some teams for, including a late push from the in-state Georgia Bulldogs, who held out hope that maybe he would flip away from the Orange and White. That wasn't the case, as the Vols held on to the prospect, which is great news now that he is signed, and there isn't much more to worry about.

When he committed to the Tennessee Volunteers on July 4th, the talented prospect caught up with Vols on SI, which he quickly named the Vols as his dream school.

"When they offered me that, it was already my dream school before, so I did a lot of praying, asking god if that was the best choice, and I feel like it is."

More Vols News