Tennessee Football's DeSean Bishop Exits and Doesn't Return Following Injury
The Tennessee Volunteers took on the Arkansas Razorbacks in one of the more anticipated games of the Tennessee Vols' season this year. The Tennessee Vols have yet to drop a game that they were expected to win, as this was the team that made them do exactly that last season. The Razorbacks stormed the field for that outcome, but for the Vols, they knew they had to go win the football game. This is exactly what happened with the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday. They got their win over the Razorbacks, which was anticipated to be a huge boost ahead of their game against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The Tennessee Volunteers walked away with a 34 to 31 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks inside Neyland Stadium, which was huge for them as they were hopeful that this could help them get better and that is exactly what happened as they were able to adjust during the halftime and walked away with a narrow victory.
Although they won the game, things weren't as clean as you would hope, as multiple players went down with injuries in this one. This includes arguably the Vols' best running back, as DeSean Bishop went down with an injury.
DeSean Bishop Exits With a Lower Body Injury
It's never good to see your running back leave the football game with a lower-body injury, but that was exactly the case with the former in-state running back. This was a contact injury, as he was running down the sidelines and his legs folded up on him as he was pulled back. Replays showed him wincing in pain after he hit the ground, where he would stay and not move for minutes.
The Vols star would not return to the football game as this was something that Tennessee fans were hopeful to see, but wouldn't see as for majority of the game left was controlled by Peyton Lewis. Lewis stepped up, but not having Bishop out there has had fans worried.
The best thing to note about this is the fact that the talented running back was able to walk off the field under his own power and without any type of help from the training staff, despite the training staff walking with him as he was able to walk away.
Bishop was having a career day, as he finished with a career high 146 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown to show for it.