Tennessee RB DeSean Bishop Highest Graded Running Back In The SEC After Week 1 Performance
The Tennessee Volunteers can be a really good football team this year, and largely in part because of their running game. It is versatile, and running backs coach De’Rail Sims has a lot at his disposal to be successful in 2025. One of the players that has a bright future is DeSean Bishop, who has only gotten better, taking full advantage of his opportunities. Bishop rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown in a win over Syracuse.
He was the highest graded running back in the SEC with a 90.6 overall grade per Pro Football Focus (PFF). When you break down the numbers even further, you come away more impressed. Bishop had an impressive 90.0 grade for passing plays for the Vols, showing he can be an asset in this category. Bishop finished with two catches for 44 yards.
One of his most impressive plays came on a 47-yard scamper where he broke through the defense and nearly scored a touchdown. He would punch the ball in a few plays later. His performance was impressive and put him more in the spotlight. He talked about scoring that first touchdown.
“A huge blessing to find the end zone. Even before the touchdown, it was just a huge blessing to just step out there, you know, got a little emotional before the game started because I kind of dreamed of this moment, just being in the presence of this organization, being in the presence of that moment, and it's like a real-life dream come true. Like I really envisioned that moment that I knew somewhere that all this hard work would get me there, and it was truly a blessing to soak all that in,” said Bishop.
Bishop has also continued to improve as a pass blocker and posted a 74.1 pass block grade for week 1, showing coach Sims that he can be a player he can trust to protect quarterback Joey Aguilar in obvious passing situations. A staple in the Tennessee offense is ball security and being able to pass block.
Bishop also catches your eye because of his old-school style of play. He doesn’t wear any gloves and catches the ball and runs it with his hands. A prevalent thing a few decades ago, but not so common anymore. He said it's only helped his game.
“That’s one of the reasons that I'm able to catch the way I am now. Just started playing and practicing without catching without gloves, and just to get that feel of the ball and have that grip I do on the ball. I kind of went up to the game like thinking,” said Bishop. "Dang, should I wear gloves now? But, you know, why switch it up now? If it's not broke, don't fix it. So, that's kind of my mindset. You know, I'm just going in there like I'm not here to look the best, to dress the best, you know. I'm just here for straight business, and I feel like that's what that represents out there and show that I'm here to here to get the job done.”
Bishop certainly made a statement in Week 1, and he is still so young and brewing with potential. He is just getting started and could establish himself as one of the best running backs in the country with more performances like the one he had last Saturday.