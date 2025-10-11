Arkansas Razorbacks Journalist Shares Blunt Statement Ahead of Tennessee vs Arkansas
The Arkansas Razorbacks are traveling to play against the Tennessee Volunteers inside Neyland Stadium. This is a game where the Vols are expected to win the game, but anything can happen.
An Arkansas journalist for the On SI network has been vocal about his thoughts on this Arkansas team.
"Sports columnist, writer, former radio host and television host who has been expressing an opinion on sports in the media for over four decades. He has been at numerous media stops in Arkansas, Texas and Mississippi," according to the On SI network.
He recently caught up with Vols On SI to detail his thoughts on this contest.
Andy Hodges Shares His Thoughts on Tennessee vs Arkansas
"They've (Arkansas) got to find a wide receiver. They have injuries at the wide receiver position, three that they were counting on in fall camp. They've had those guys who are out now. They haven't shown that they have a receiver who can step up and make these plays. I have always known that a wide receiver on third down and four that if he is covered up, can he find a way to still make a play. The good ones do it somehow, the average ones don't, the bad ones don't get close. Arkansas needs some receivers to step up, because I'm not sure that this is not one of the best defensive fronts that the team has faced this year. The offensive line has been tested quite a bit against Notre Dame, and Ole Miss tested them, and they fell apart against Notre Dame. I don't know what's going to happen today; you never know. That's the beauty of college football."
He then would detail the defensive side of things.
"They are going to have some help from Tennessee like they did last year in that 19-14 loss in Fayetteville, where the Vols just did not play well in that game. I don't know why. I'm not at Tennessee, so I don't know what went on from their standpoint in that game. They just didn't play well. If they don't play well, then all bets are off and all of this is for nothing. This analysis is for nothing. We based the analysis off what teams can do playing their best. Arkansas has made massive coaching changes that everyone's talking about with Bobby Petrino overhauling the defensive staff, basically firing the entire defensive staff, and they haven't been very good on the defense, especially in the defensive secondary for three years. Now they have a problem where they are still not that good in the defensive secondary, but they have balanced it by not being very good on the defensive line, and there are questions with the linebacker group, that's a lot of problems defensively. But then again, we've seen Tennessee misfire and kind of halfway go through the motions and end up losing a game that you would think they'd win. Tennessee has certainly got an offense; the key will be about getting off to a fast start. If Tennessee gets off to a fast start like Notre Dame did, it's going to be interesting to see how this Arkansas team reacts. Will they just fold up the tents like they did against Notre Dame? Because that was a team that quit at halftime, the Razorbacks quit. I've been covering them for 55 years, and that may have been as big of a let go of the rope in the first half as I've ever seen."
He then would share his prediction, which is Tennessee 42, Arkansas 21.