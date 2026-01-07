Portal Standout Kayin Lee Announces Transfer to Tennessee Football

The Tennessee Volunteers have landed another commitment, which is their third coming out of the transfer portal. It was noted that the Vols would need to land one of the better cornerbacks in the portal, and they have officially landed their first corner of the portal season, as they landed someone who has been noted as a top transfer in this cycle.

The player that the Vols have landed is Kayin Lee. Lee is a cornerback from Auburn, and he is someone who has seen a lot of action. He has seen multiple games as a starter and has been a rotation player in others, but he will be someone who will start for the Vols without a doubt. Lee has a ton of potential to be a top-tier DB under Michael Hunter, and this is something that will be monitored during the spring.

His commitment was announced on January 7th, and this is arguably the biggest impact commitment for the Vols at this moment, depending on who you ask.

Here is how Lee performed in his senior season according to the Tigers website .

Kayin Lee Bio

Auburn Tigers defensive back Kayin Lee (4) intercepts a pass intended for Missouri Tigers wide receiver Joshua Manning (0) as Auburn Tigers take on Missouri Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. Missouri Tigers lead Auburn Tigers 10-7 at halftime. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Played in 12 games with 11 starts at corner … had 31 tackles and tied for the team lead with four pass breakups on the year … added the third interception of his career … made three solo tackles in back-to-back SEC road games at Oklahoma (9/20) and Texas A&M (9/27) … registered a tackle and his first PBU of the season vs. Georgia (10/11) … reeled in his first interception of the season vs. Missouri (10/18) … broke up two other passes in the contest against the Tigers … tallied three tackles at Arkansas (10/25) … had five tackles at Vanderbilt (11/8) … turned in a season high and a career high with six tackles vs. Mercer (11/22) … had a pass broken up against the Bears … recorded four solo tackles vs. Alabama (11/29)."

They added more information about his time in high school, as he was a top name in the state of Georgia.

"Speedy defender who hits with power … led the Cedar Grove Saints to an 11-3 overall record in 2022 and a AAA Georgia state runner-up finish … first team all-region honoree for Coach John Adams … selected for All-American Bowl … AJC Super 11 … ranked a top 25 player in Georgia by 24/7, Rivals, ESPN, On3 … A/B Honor Roll member ... also a track and field letterman."

