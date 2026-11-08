Tennessee Football's Top Performers in Dominant 34-6 Win Over Kentucky

No. 13 Tennessee's defense set the tone Saturday night, and the Volunteers' offense finished the job in a convincing 34-6 victory over Kentucky at Neyland Stadium.

For three quarters, Tennessee relied heavily on its defense to keep the Wildcats from finding the end zone. The Volunteers entered the fourth quarter holding a 13-6 lead before scoring 21 unanswered points to turn a close contest into a comfortable victory. Several players delivered standout performances, including linebacker Arion Carter and running back DeSean Bishop. Here are Tennessee's top performers from Saturday's victory.

Kentucky quarterback Kenny Minchey (3) is sacked by Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter (7) on a fourth down play during Tennessee’s game against Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Arion Carter: 13 Tackles, Two Sacks

Carter was arguably Tennessee's most valuable player Saturday night.

The linebacker finished with a game-high 13 tackles and two sacks, providing a disruptive presence throughout the contest. His biggest moment came in the fourth quarter when he sacked Kentucky quarterback Kenny Minchey on fourth down, giving Tennessee possession in scoring position.

Carter's performance was another example of the consistency Tennessee has received from its defense this season.

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) is tackled by Kentucky outside linebacker Sam Greene (2) during a college football game on Nov. 7, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

DeSean Bishop: 109 Rushing Yards, Two Touchdowns

Bishop provided the finishing touch to Tennessee's victory.

The running back carried the football 25 times for 109 yards, averaging 4.4 yards per attempt, while scoring two touchdowns.

Both touchdowns came in the fourth quarter as Tennessee pulled away from Kentucky.

Bishop's ability to gain tough yards and extend possessions helped the Volunteers control the clock and put the game out of reach.

Kentucky running back Jason Patterson (26) is taken down by Tennessee linebacker Jeremiah Telander (22) and defensive back Qua Moss (6) during a college football game on Nov. 7, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Qua Moss: A Disruptive Defensive Performance

Moss was another key contributor to Tennessee's defensive success.

The defensive back finished with nine tackles and one sack while forcing two fumbles. His versatility was on display throughout the evening, particularly when he blitzed off the edge late in the third quarter and forced a fumble that Tennessee recovered. Moss' ability to contribute in coverage, against the run, and as a pass rusher gave Kentucky another problem to solve.

Tennessee running back Daune Morris (17) carries the ball downfield for a touchdown against Kentucky during a college football game between Tennessee and Kentucky on Nov. 7, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Daune Morris: The Explosive Playmaker

While Tennessee's offense struggled to establish consistency early, Morris provided one of the game's biggest highlights. The running back exploded for a 66-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter, giving Tennessee its first points of the evening.

Morris finished with 85 yards on just five carries, averaging an impressive 17 yards per attempt. His explosive touchdown helped provide a spark during an otherwise difficult offensive first half.

Jeremiah Telander: A Consistent Defensive Presence

Telander joined Carter among Tennessee's leading tacklers, finishing with 10 stops.

The linebacker helped Tennessee maintain its defensive intensity while Kentucky attempted to establish a consistent offensive rhythm. Alongside Carter, Telander played an important role in keeping the Wildcats from reaching the end zone. His production highlighted the depth and physicality of Tennessee's linebacker group.

Tennessee's Defense: The Biggest Winner

While several individuals delivered impressive performances, Tennessee's entire defense deserves recognition. The Volunteers held Kentucky to just six points and prevented the Wildcats from scoring a touchdown. Tennessee also forced three turnovers, including an interception by Dejuan Lane and two fumble recoveries. The defense was particularly important through the first three quarters when Tennessee's offense struggled to build separation. Under defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, the Volunteers have consistently relied on their defense to keep games under control. Saturday was another example.

Tennessee's defense carried the team through three quarters before the offense erupted for 21 fourth-quarter points. The result was a convincing victory over an SEC opponent and another reminder that Tennessee's defensive identity remains one of its greatest strengths.

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