Willie Martinez and Tennessee Football Part Ways

The Tennessee Volunteers have been in the middle of many departures and off-season news that has kept them at the top of many people's headlines. This includes the likes of Boo Carter transferring during the season, or even earlier today when Lance Heard hit the portal.

It wasn't just with players, as the Tennessee Vols have been able to make some changes, but with that being said they still had to cut ties with some coaches. The Vols have been able to land guys like Jim Knowles, who is set to become the defensive coordinator for the Vols, and he is someone who was anticipated to make changes. Here is what was said by Chris Low.

“I think one of the things that was appealing to Jim to come here is that he’s going to get/make a couple of hires,” Low stated on the Josh and Swain show . “He’s been told he’s going to get a couple of hires….I’ve told you guys for a couple of weeks, and a lot of people doubted it, not because I said it, but I've told you guys for a couple weeks that there were going to be changes on Heupel’s staff. And I felt confident in that all along. And I don’t think this changes with Tim Banks leaving and Jim coming in. I think there will be more. And I think that was a part of the whole deal in him coming. I don’t blame any coordinator. When you go into a situation, to want to have the latitude to bring in a couple of your guys. It just makes sense.”

Willie Martinez and Tennessee Part Ways

Sep 17, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) and secondary coach Willie Martinez look on during the first half against the Akron Zips at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-Imagn Images | Bryan Lynn-Imagn Images

The Vols let go of one of their staff members, but they are now set to let go of someone who makes a huge difference. The Vols have plans to reportedly part ways with defensive backs coach Willie Martinez after five seasons of working with the Tennessee Volunteers. This comes in just hours after they announced their plans to part ways with Kurt Schmidt and add Andrew Jackson to the staff. Martinez was one of the bigger names on the staff, but he never really produced at a high level in his time with the Vols. This is something that the fans have been calling for, but now it is a reality. Who the Vols will hire next remains unknown, but fans will hope for it to be a home run hire.

