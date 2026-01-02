Tennessee Football RB Star Thomas Makes NFL Draft Decision

The Tennessee Vols have been one of the many teams who has done a fantastic job when it comes to getting players from point A to point B in their career. By nature, point A is college, and point B (for most players that stay with the Vols) is the NFL, which is every player's dream in the college football scene.

There are many players that the Vols have been able to get to the NFL, especially with Josh Heupel as the head football coach, as he has been near the top of the list in draft picks across the nation. The Vols will have even more set to enter the NFL Draft in this next cycle, as many have already announced their decision to enter the NFL Draft. Some of the players to announce this decision include Chris Brazzell, Jermod McCoy, Joshua Jospehs, and Colton Hood, but they had someone else join that list on Thursday ahead of the Vols' chance of adding players through the transfer portal, which begins on Friday.

That player is Star Thomas. Thomas is one of the better players on the Vols roster from last year's portal, as he joined the Vols from the Duke program. He was the no. 2 back for the Vols this season, as the only player he played behind is 1k yard runner DeSean Bishop. Thomas has spent seasons in many different places, and thanks to one of the better seasons of his career, he will be someone who could be drafted in the third day of the draft, and if he isn't, then he will be a guy that someone will take a chance on following the draft as an undrafted free agent.

Star Thomas Makes His NFL Draft Announcement

Tennessee running back Star Thomas (9) comes up against Illinois outside linebacker Ismael Kante (26) during the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game on Dec. 30, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Thank you, college football, for an incredible journey over years, from JUCO to NMSU, Duke , and Tennessee. This journey has guided and molded me into the man I have become today. I wanted to thank all the coaches who have been with me and poured into the person and player I have become today. Thank you to my teammates as well, and most importantly, my family for the constant support you've given me I am excited for this next chapter that's ahead. With that being said, I am officially declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft," said the Tennessee Vols running back on his social media.

