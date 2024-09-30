Tennessee Football Set To See Familiar Faces Saturday Against Arkansas
College Football is a game of storylines. For the second game in a row, Tennessee will have a storyline going into the game. In the last game, Tennessee took on the Oklahoma Sooners, the alma mater and former team of current head coach Josh Heupel. This time around, they will be taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville.
Tennessee will be taking on some familiar faces. This past off-season Tennessee lost many transfers in the portal. Two players who transferred away from Tennessee chose Arkansas as their new team and home. Those two players were Addison Nichols and Doneiko Slaughter. Both players have had significant play time following their decision.
Nichols was the backup center behind Cooper Mays last season for the Vols. His decision followed the announcement that Cooper Mays would return for his final season of eligibility which would’ve landed Nichols back on the bench. Nichols would then enter the portal, go to the Arkansas Razorbacks, and become the starting center. Slaughter would be one of many defensive backs who would transfer after the group was completely rebuilt. He is a huge role player and current starter for the Razorbacks.
This game isn’t personal between the transfers and the program. However, this does add a little bit of spice to an already exciting matchup between the in-conference teams.
Tennessee will currently enter this matchup as -14 favorites with the chance to win another tough road game. This would send them into the Florida game undefeated in an electric home environment.
