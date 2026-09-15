Tennessee Football Star Lands on Coveted Award Semifinalist List

The Tennessee Volunteers have started off hot when it comes to the college football season, but one thing that can't be taken for granted is the work that is done off the field. While the work off the field shows dedication, it also shows character, and this goes to show that when recruiting high school players, it is important to recruit people with a good head on their shoulders.

This is something that Tennessee Vols linebacker Edwin Spillman takes pride in, as he is one of the players who is most active in community service and giving back when it comes to the Tennessee roster. While these things can often go unnoticed, his work has not, as he is continuing his track in a race for the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy,

Here is what the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy is, according to the trophy's website.

More About the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy

Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; 1996 Heisman Trophy Winner, former Florida Gators quarterback Danny Wuerffel, speaks during a press conference before the 2024 Heisman Trophy Presentation. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy honors college football’s most impactful leaders in community service—recognizing the FBS player who best combines exemplary service with leadership and achievement on and off the field. Named for 1996 National Championship–winning University of Florida quarterback and renowned humanitarian Danny Wuerffel, the award reflects his legacy of using influence to serve others and make a positive impact. As the premier major college football award emphasizing community service, the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy considers nominees from all FBS programs nationwide. A member of the National College Football Awards Association and the first major award to honor the character of service, it celebrates athletes who serve, elevates their impact, and inspires others to lead lives of purpose."

The talented linebacker was also named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works team, which indicates that what he has been doing in the community is worthy of this type of recognition. Spillman is a great football player, but the Vols also have a great person when it comes to a talented defender.

This is great for his resume, and even greater for the community that he continues to do good work for.

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