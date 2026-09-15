No. 1 2028 Running Back Kevin Hartsfield Updates His Tennessee Recruitment

Tennessee has a couple of options in the 2028 class at the running back position. Jacez Walton is a three-star running back who is visiting Knoxville twice this fall. Another option is Zachary Belyeu, a Tennessee native and the cousin of 2027 four-star Tennessee receiver commit Kesean Bowman. However, potentially the biggest option for the Vols in the class is Kevin Hartsfield.

Kevin Hartsfield is the nation’s top-ranked running back in the class of 2028 (per Rivals). The Newton (Georgia) product is as good as they come for high school running backs, and every school in the country wants him. Tennessee has established itself amongst the leaders in his recruitment.

Vols on SI recently caught up with Hartsfield, and here is what he had to say.

Kevin Hartsfield on Tennessee

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel high fives fans during a modified Vol Walk before Tennessee’s game against Furman on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Running backs coach DeRail Sims is one of the biggest reasons Tennessee is so high on Hartsfield. The 2028 running back views the coach very highly and loves the relationship the two have.

“Coach Sims and I talk often. In fact, he calls me all the time. He checks up on me every day, beyond just football.”

Hartsfield is such a priority for the Vols in the 2028 class that Coach Heupel is getting involved in his recruitment.

“Coach Heupel and I were talking on the phone a few days ago. He was telling me that when I am in the game (for his high school), I show why I am who I am.”

He does not have a visit scheduled to Knoxville this fall, but he is planning on visiting soon. In the past, when he has visited Rocky Top, he has loved being there.

“It’s a cool place. It’s hot, but they have a cool environment. It looks clean.”

He was in Baton Rouge on a visit to LSU last weekend.

For Hartsfield, as he continues to narrow down his schools’ list, he is looking for one thing in particular.

“I’m looking for relationships with the coaches more so than anything.”

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