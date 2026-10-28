Tennessee Football Star Xavier Gilliam Turns Heads With Major National Honor

The Tennessee standout continues to earn national recognition after establishing himself as one of college football's most disruptive defensive players.

Xavier has been named to the Bednarik Award Midseason watch list by @MaxwellFootball



read more → https://t.co/k93aylcE4h#GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/DJj7co01zy — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 28, 2026

Gilliam Continues to Earn National Recognition

Tennessee defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam continues to make a name for himself across college football. The Volunteers' standout defender has been named to the Chuck Bednarik Award Midseason Watch List, adding another impressive honor to his breakout 2026 season.

The award, presented annually by the Maxwell Football Club, recognizes the nation's top defensive player. Gilliam's inclusion reflects his impact on Tennessee's defensive front and his emergence as one of the Southeastern Conference's most productive defenders.

For Tennessee, the recognition is another example of how important Gilliam has become to the Volunteers' success this season.

South Carolina wide receiver Donovan Murph (6) is stopped by Tennessee linebacker TJ White (51) and defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam (2) during a college football game at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A Dominant Presence on Tennessee's Defense

Gilliam has been a nightmare for opposing offensive lines throughout the season. Through Tennessee's first seven games, the defensive lineman recorded 10.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles, and six quarterback hurries.

His 10.5 tackles for loss marked the most by a Tennessee defender through seven games since Derek Barnett recorded 11.5 during the 2016 season. Gilliam also became one of just three SEC players to reach double-digit tackles for loss at that point in the year.

Those numbers illustrate his ability to disrupt opposing offenses, whether attacking the quarterback or stopping running plays behind the line of scrimmage.

Gilliam's production has helped establish Tennessee's defensive front as a significant strength under defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam (2) tackles Texas Longhorns running back Derrek Cooper (5) during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What's Next for Gilliam?

Gilliam has already earned midseason All-America recognition from the Associated Press, Sports Illustrated, CBS Sports, On3, The Sporting News and The Athletic.

The Bednarik Award recognition now places him among the defensive players competing for one of college football's most prestigious individual honors.

The award's semifinalists are scheduled to be announced November 10, followed by finalists November 24.

With several games remaining, Gilliam has an opportunity to strengthen his candidacy while helping Tennessee pursue its postseason goals.

For the Volunteers, a defensive lineman who can change games is invaluable. Gilliam has repeatedly demonstrated that ability, and his growing list of national honors suggests the college football world is paying attention.

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam (2) takes down Texas running back Derrek Cooper (5) during a college football game between Tennessee and Texas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sept. 26, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Brianna Paciorka-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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