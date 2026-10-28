Tennessee Football Star Xavier Gilliam Turns Heads With Major National Honor
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The Tennessee standout continues to earn national recognition after establishing himself as one of college football's most disruptive defensive players.
Gilliam Continues to Earn National Recognition
Tennessee defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam continues to make a name for himself across college football. The Volunteers' standout defender has been named to the Chuck Bednarik Award Midseason Watch List, adding another impressive honor to his breakout 2026 season.
The award, presented annually by the Maxwell Football Club, recognizes the nation's top defensive player. Gilliam's inclusion reflects his impact on Tennessee's defensive front and his emergence as one of the Southeastern Conference's most productive defenders.
For Tennessee, the recognition is another example of how important Gilliam has become to the Volunteers' success this season.
A Dominant Presence on Tennessee's Defense
Gilliam has been a nightmare for opposing offensive lines throughout the season. Through Tennessee's first seven games, the defensive lineman recorded 10.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles, and six quarterback hurries.
His 10.5 tackles for loss marked the most by a Tennessee defender through seven games since Derek Barnett recorded 11.5 during the 2016 season. Gilliam also became one of just three SEC players to reach double-digit tackles for loss at that point in the year.
Those numbers illustrate his ability to disrupt opposing offenses, whether attacking the quarterback or stopping running plays behind the line of scrimmage.
Gilliam's production has helped establish Tennessee's defensive front as a significant strength under defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.
What's Next for Gilliam?
Gilliam has already earned midseason All-America recognition from the Associated Press, Sports Illustrated, CBS Sports, On3, The Sporting News and The Athletic.
The Bednarik Award recognition now places him among the defensive players competing for one of college football's most prestigious individual honors.
The award's semifinalists are scheduled to be announced November 10, followed by finalists November 24.
With several games remaining, Gilliam has an opportunity to strengthen his candidacy while helping Tennessee pursue its postseason goals.
For the Volunteers, a defensive lineman who can change games is invaluable. Gilliam has repeatedly demonstrated that ability, and his growing list of national honors suggests the college football world is paying attention.
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Josh Greer is a sports journalist and educator from Paris, Tennessee, whose passion for sports has shaped a career spanning coaching, higher education, and sports media. Before entering journalism, Greer spent time as a Tennessee high school football coach and was part of two state championship-winning teams. His passion for sports eventually led him to higher education, where he spent more than a decade teaching sport management and providing students with hands-on experiences at major sporting events, including national championships, Super Bowls, and NFL Drafts. Greer brings a unique combination of coaching, teaching, and sports industry experience to his journalism. He takes pride in covering the stories, people, and trends shaping sports, with a particular interest in collegiate athletics.Follow JSGreer731