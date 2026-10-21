Tennessee Football Star Arion Carter Named Campbell Trophy Finalist
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The Tennessee Volunteers have another reason to celebrate as senior linebacker Arion Carter receives national recognition for his accomplishments on the field, in the classroom, and throughout the community.
Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter has made a name for himself by delivering big hits and making life miserable for opposing offenses. However, his latest accomplishment has nothing to do with tackling quarterbacks or stopping running backs.
On Wednesday, October 21, the National Football Foundation announced that Carter was named one of 18 finalists for the 2026 William V. Campbell Trophy, one of college football's most prestigious individual honors.
The award recognizes excellence in academics, athletic performance, and leadership. Carter was also selected as an NFF National Scholar-Athlete, earning an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship.
More Than Just a Football Player
Carter has established himself as one of Tennessee's defensive leaders, but his accomplishments in the classroom are equally impressive.
The Smyrna, Tennessee, native graduated cum laude from Tennessee in August 2026 with a degree in public health, completing his undergraduate studies in just three and a half years.
He maintained a 3.53 GPA while earning three SEC Academic Honor Roll selections.
Carter also becomes Tennessee's eighth NFF National Scholar-Athlete and the program's first since 2020.
A Leader on the Field
Carter's academic success has not slowed him down between the sidelines.
The senior linebacker earned Second Team All-SEC honors in 2025 after recording 76 tackles and leading the conference with 7.6 tackles per game.
Through Tennessee's first seven games of 2026, Carter has registered 43 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, and two fumble recoveries.
His career totals now stand at 204 tackles and 18.5 tackles for loss.
Making an Impact Beyond Football
Perhaps Carter's most meaningful contributions have come away from football.
After supporting his girlfriend, Mariah, through her battle with breast cancer, Carter pledged $427 for every tackle this season to Girls in Real Life Situations (GIRLS), a nonprofit founded by his mother.
He has also participated in Tennessee's VOLeaders Academy and visited patients at Dolly Parton Children's Hospital.
Following Peyton Manning's Footsteps?
Former Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning won the Campbell Trophy in 1997, giving Carter an opportunity to join some impressive company.
The 2026 winner will be announced December 8 in Las Vegas, with the recipient's postgraduate scholarship increasing to $25,000.
Regardless of the outcome, Carter has already demonstrated what it means to be a student-athlete.
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Josh Greer is a sports journalist and educator from Paris, Tennessee, whose passion for sports has shaped a career spanning coaching, higher education, and sports media. Before entering journalism, Greer spent time as a Tennessee high school football coach and was part of two state championship-winning teams. His passion for sports eventually led him to higher education, where he spent more than a decade teaching sport management and providing students with hands-on experiences at major sporting events, including national championships, Super Bowls, and NFL Drafts. Greer brings a unique combination of coaching, teaching, and sports industry experience to his journalism. He takes pride in covering the stories, people, and trends shaping sports, with a particular interest in collegiate athletics.Follow JSGreer731