Tennessee Football Star Arion Carter Named Campbell Trophy Finalist

The Tennessee Volunteers have another reason to celebrate as senior linebacker Arion Carter receives national recognition for his accomplishments on the field, in the classroom, and throughout the community.

Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter has made a name for himself by delivering big hits and making life miserable for opposing offenses. However, his latest accomplishment has nothing to do with tackling quarterbacks or stopping running backs.

On Wednesday, October 21, the National Football Foundation announced that Carter was named one of 18 finalists for the 2026 William V. Campbell Trophy, one of college football's most prestigious individual honors.

The award recognizes excellence in academics, athletic performance, and leadership. Carter was also selected as an NFF National Scholar-Athlete, earning an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship.

Tennessee defensive back Kayin Lee (14), Tennessee coach Josh Heupel and Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter (7) after a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark., on Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

More Than Just a Football Player

Carter has established himself as one of Tennessee's defensive leaders, but his accomplishments in the classroom are equally impressive.

The Smyrna, Tennessee, native graduated cum laude from Tennessee in August 2026 with a degree in public health, completing his undergraduate studies in just three and a half years.

He maintained a 3.53 GPA while earning three SEC Academic Honor Roll selections.

Carter also becomes Tennessee's eighth NFF National Scholar-Athlete and the program's first since 2020.

Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter (7) and Tennessee linebacker Jeremiah Telander (22) celebrate a tackle during a football game between Tennessee and Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A Leader on the Field

Carter's academic success has not slowed him down between the sidelines.

The senior linebacker earned Second Team All-SEC honors in 2025 after recording 76 tackles and leading the conference with 7.6 tackles per game.

Through Tennessee's first seven games of 2026, Carter has registered 43 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, and two fumble recoveries.

His career totals now stand at 204 tackles and 18.5 tackles for loss.

Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter (7) tackles Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown (17) during a game between Tennessee and Auburn in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Making an Impact Beyond Football

Perhaps Carter's most meaningful contributions have come away from football.

After supporting his girlfriend, Mariah, through her battle with breast cancer, Carter pledged $427 for every tackle this season to Girls in Real Life Situations (GIRLS), a nonprofit founded by his mother.

He has also participated in Tennessee's VOLeaders Academy and visited patients at Dolly Parton Children's Hospital.

Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter smiles as he tells a young Vols fan that he likes her jersey during a meet and greet at Window World of Knoxville on Aug. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Following Peyton Manning's Footsteps?

Former Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning won the Campbell Trophy in 1997, giving Carter an opportunity to join some impressive company.

The 2026 winner will be announced December 8 in Las Vegas, with the recipient's postgraduate scholarship increasing to $25,000.

Regardless of the outcome, Carter has already demonstrated what it means to be a student-athlete.

Peyton Manning on the sidelines before a football game between Tennessee and Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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