Tennessee Football Sweeps SEC Weekly Honors After Auburn Win
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Tennessee did not just leave Neyland Stadium with an SEC victory over Auburn. Three Volunteers walked away with conference honors.
Following Tennessee's 24-14 win over the Tigers, running back DeSean Bishop, safety Dejuan Lane and punter Jackson Ross were each recognized by the SEC for their performances. Bishop earned co-Offensive Player of the Week, Lane was named co-Defensive Player of the Week and Ross received co-Special Teams Player of the Week honors.
It was a fitting collection of awards after all three phases played a role in Tennessee improving to 4-1 overall and 1-1 in SEC play.
DeSean Bishop Runs Wild
Bishop provided the fireworks.
The Knoxville native carried the ball a career-high 34 times for a career-best 220 yards and three touchdowns, accounting for 220 of Tennessee's 237 rushing yards. His performance helped the Vols overcome a 7-3 halftime deficit and take control after the break.
Bishop scored on runs of 25, 44 and five yards, with his 44-yard touchdown coming immediately after Lane's interception gave Tennessee possession in Auburn territory. His 220 rushing yards tied for the 12th-highest single-game total in Tennessee history and marked his sixth career 100-yard rushing performance.
For a player who starred just down the road at Karns High School before beginning his Tennessee career as a walk-on, it was another memorable chapter in his hometown story.
Dejuan Lane Makes His Presence Felt
If Bishop controlled the offensive side, Lane seemed to be everywhere defensively.
The Penn State transfer produced a career-high nine tackles, including six solo stops, while adding two sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss, a quarterback hurry, and an interception.
His interception proved particularly costly for Auburn.
With Tennessee leading 10-7 in the third quarter, Lane picked off Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown and returned the ball 32 yards to the Tigers' 44-yard line. On Tennessee's very next play, Bishop broke loose for his 44-yard touchdown, quickly stretching the Vols' lead to 17-7.
According to Tennessee, Lane became just the third SEC player since 2005 to record at least nine tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception in the same game.
Jackson Ross Keeps Auburn Backed Up
Ross did not score a touchdown or force a turnover, but his impact was felt every time Auburn looked up and saw nearly the entire field in front of it.
The Tennessee punter averaged 44.2 yards on six punts, including a long of 51 yards. Five of his six punts were downed inside Auburn's 20-yard line, tying his career high. Even more impressively, all five were downed at or inside the Tigers' 11-yard line.
Ross entered the season on the Ray Guy Award preseason watch list after being named a semifinalist for the award in 2025.
Against Auburn, he showed exactly why.
Three Players, Three Phases, Three SEC Honors
Tennessee needed contributions from everywhere to secure its first SEC victory of the season, and the conference's weekly awards reflected exactly that.
Bishop powered the offense. Lane changed the game defensively. Ross continually tilted the field position in Tennessee's favor.
Three phases. Three Volunteers. Three SEC Player of the Week honors.
For Tennessee, that is about as complete of a Saturday as it gets.
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Josh Greer is a sports journalist and educator from Paris, Tennessee, whose passion for sports has shaped a career spanning coaching, higher education, and sports media. Before entering journalism, Greer spent time as a Tennessee high school football coach and was part of two state championship-winning teams. His passion for sports eventually led him to higher education, where he spent more than a decade teaching sport management and providing students with hands-on experiences at major sporting events, including national championships, Super Bowls, and NFL Drafts. Greer brings a unique combination of coaching, teaching, and sports industry experience to his journalism. He takes pride in covering the stories, people, and trends shaping sports, with a particular interest in collegiate athletics.Follow JSGreer731