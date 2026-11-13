DeSean Bishop Shares His Thoughts on Potentially Playing With David Gabriel-Georges

The Tennessee Volunteers landed one of the most highly touted running back recruits, and DeSean Bishop didn't mince words about the new addition next season. Bishop can picture sharing Tennessee’s backfield with five-star running back commit David Gabriel-Georges in 2027. The Volunteers’ leading rusher gave Chris Low an emphatic answer when asked about the possibility, in comments On3 shared on X.

“Yes, it would be disgusting, the two of us together. I ain’t going to lie. He’s what people say he is. I’ll tell you that, a man amongst boys.”

NEW: Tennessee star RB DeSean Bishop tells @Clowfb he could envision sharing a backfield with Five-Star Plus+ RB commit David Gabriel Georges:



"Yes, it would be disgusting, the two of us together. I ain’t going to lie. He’s what people say he is. I’ll tell you that, a man… https://t.co/Xv8Vpicvst pic.twitter.com/tJXUqIKdiS — On3 (@On3) November 13, 2026

Bishop has one season of eligibility remaining after redshirting in 2023. That gives him the option to return to Knoxville in 2027, when Gabriel-Georges is slated to begin his college career. For now, Bishop is in the middle of a second straight 1,000-yard season, with 1,066 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns through nine games.

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) celebrates scoring a touchdown during a football game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Nov. 7, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

From Tennessee Walk-On to Two-Time 1,000-Yard Rusher

Bishop arrived at Tennessee from nearby Karns High School as a walk-on without a scholarship. He sat out his first season, backed up Dylan Sampson in 2024, and rushed for 1,076 yards in 2025. With 109 yards and two touchdowns against Kentucky last week, Bishop joined Johnnie Jones as the only Tennessee running backs to rush for 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons. His fourth-quarter production helps explain what another season of Bishop would mean for Tennessee. Entering the Texas A&M game, he led the country with 369 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter. He gained 67 of those yards against Kentucky alone, giving the Vols a dependable option late in a game when the defense knows the run is coming.

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How David Gabriel-Georges Could Fit Alongside Bishop

Gabriel Georges took a different route to Tennessee. The Baylor School standout committed to the Vols over Ohio State and Ole Miss as one of the top running backs in the 2027 class. He rushed for 1,749 yards as a junior, helping Baylor win a state championship. At roughly 220 pounds, he can run through contact and has the burst to turn an opening into a long gain. If Bishop returns, Josh Heupel could give Gabriel Georges meaningful carries early while leaning on Bishop in situations that demand experience, from picking up a blitz on third down to closing out a tight game. A rotation would also let Tennessee keep both backs fresh deep into SEC games. For a freshman learning the offense, there would be value in watching how a former walk-on earned the carries that matter most.

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