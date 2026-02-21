2027 Athlete Updates His Tennessee Football Recruitment

Tennessee’s 2027 class currently sits at 18th in the country and eighth in the SEC (per On3 Sports) with four commits. Both numbers are going to rise dramatically over the coming months as more players start to commit, and the Volunteers are beginning to separate themselves from some of the best players in the country.

3-star athlete Caleb Cooper, out of the Providence Day School in Charlotte, North Carolina, was recently offered by the Volunteers back on February 6th, and he has already locked in a visit.

He has been a hot commodity over the last few weeks, and his recruitment has blown up with schools like Tennessee, Florida, Ohio State, and more taking a swing at him.

Caleb Cooper Talks Tennessee Football

Caleb Cooper on Instagram

Cooper and Tennessee have started to develop a relationship, and he spoke with Vols on SI about what he likes in Tennessee.

“Tennessee is an all-encompassing program that will build me on and off the field.” He continued, “Vols fans better know I come to work and come to win.”

He also credited coach Anthony Poindexter (secondary coach) as one of the coaches who has been reaching out to him a lot.

Cooper also mentioned that he will be in Knoxville for a visit on March 17th. He has also set up visits to Kentucky on April 10th and Virginia Tech on June 19th.

Cooper as a prospect

Caleb Cooper on Instagram

Like previously stated, Cooper plays at Providence Day School, the same high school as current Tennessee offensive lineman and former 5-star David Sanders Jr. As a junior, he had 97 tackles, six pass deflections, and an interception. Providence Day would go on to win the state title, and Cooper was named the CLT Defensive Player of the Year, First Team All-State, and First Team All-Conference.

Cooper is listed as an athlete but is likely to play defensive back at the next level, and he can also be a punt or kickoff returner.

Cooper is ranked as the 27th best player in the state of North Carolina and the 39th best athlete in the country (per On3 Industry rankings).

Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing in at 195 pounds, Cooper has the size to be a great defensive back at the next level, and even though 6-foot-1 is not a crazy, tall height, Cooper is easy to spot on the field due to his muscular physique. He combines this with a really good open-field tackling ability and solid speed to be one of the best defensive backs in his class.