Tennessee Football Loses Kicker Max Gilbert to NCAA Transfer Portal

The Tennessee Vols are in an active attempt to land the best of the best, and have the chance to do so, although the Vols are losing plenty of talented players to the transfer portal. The Vols have already seen some starters hit the portal, which will be positions that they need to replace, as this is an ongoing trend for the Vols.

The Vols saw plenty of players announce that they would be entering the transfer portal, including the biggest entry of the day on the defensive side of the football, being Rickey Gibson. This is a major loss for the Vols in the system that relies heavily on their top guys like Gibson. On the offensive side of the football, the Tennessee Vols lost one of their stars, as they lost one of their best offensive linemen. That player is Lance Heard, who was the blindside protector for Joey Aguilar this season. This is due to the fact that David Sanders will be moving to play on the blindside.

The Vols lost another starter on the day of the portal opening. The player that they lost is one of the key pieces on special teams, as they are no longer set to have Max Gilbert following the bowl game. Gilbert finished the season with a missed field goal against the Illinois Fighting Illini. He also missed some big ones this season, which could have changed the outcome of certain games, including the Georgia game. Here is what he had to say.

Max Gilbert Enters the Transfer Portal

Tennessee place kicker Max Gilbert (90) during warm-ups at a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 29, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Vol Nation, what an honor it has been to play for the University of Tennessee for the last 3 seasons! It was always my dream to play for this unbelievable program. I will forever love the people and the place. I would like to sincerely thank Coach Crabtree, Coach Ekeler, Coach Bono, Dustin Colquitt, Coach Heupel, and all of the staff at Tennessee. They believed in me and helped me grow into the player and person I am today. After long and thoughtful conversations with my friends and family, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility remaining. This was a very difficult decision. I will never forget my time spent on Rocky Top and will forever cherish the moments I spent at the University of Tennessee. #GBO," said Gilbert following the beginning of the transfer portal.

More Vols News