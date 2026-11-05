Tennessee Football vs. Kentucky Official Injury Report

The Tennessee Volunteers and the Kentucky Wildcats are set for a massive game on Saturday as these two are both ranked inside the top 13, and both have playoff aspirations at the moment. The objective is simple: win and get in. However, one team must fall, and the Vols are attempting to put in the necessary work that prevents this from happening.

It is no secret that this is the game that everyone has their eye on in the SEC, as this is a matchup between two long-time rivals, which historically tends to go in the favor of the team dressed in orange and white; however, one could argue that this is the best that the Wildcats have looked on paper and in production ever.

This is a great chance for Josh Heupel to pick up a signature win, and he is in prime position to do so, as he is set to coach this team that is inside its home stadium, Neyland Stadium, which is one of the largest in all of college sports.

As for Will Stein, there is no game that is bigger than this one on their schedule. They have defeated some top teams, but one could argue the toughest game on the schedule was the Tennessee game, as they fell short to one of the teams that the Vols defeated, the Alabama Crimson Tide. This is their only loss of the season, and what Stein hopes is their last, as the Wildcats look for their first playoff appearance. As for Heupel and his team, this would be their second.

One of the key reports has released, as the official midweek injury report has released and been revealed, giving both fanbases a clearer picture. Here is who is injured for each team.

Tennessee Volunteers Injury Report

Sep 5, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Joakim Dodson (9) runs the ball against the Furman Paladins during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Dylan Lewis (Out)

• Wendell Moe Jr. (Out)

• Joakim Dodson (Out)

• Jadais Richard (Out)

• Ethan Davis (Out)

• Edrees Farooq (Out)

• Jaedon Harmon (Out)

Kentucky Wildcats Injury Report

Vanderbilt wide receiver Junior Sherrill (0) is tackled by Kentucky linebacker Antwan Smith (44) during the third quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

• Antwan Smith (Out)

• Justyn Hartley (Out)

• Jaden Smith (Out)

• Grant Grayton (Out)

• Isaiah McMillian (Questionable)

• Sam Greene (Probable)

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