Why Oklahoma’s Loss Could Give Tennessee the Blueprint to Beat Kentucky

No. 8 Kentucky’s 21-13 victory over Oklahoma offers an interesting lesson for Tennessee heading into Saturday’s matchup with the Wildcats. Despite Oklahoma having opportunities to win, its offense could not execute well enough to finish the job. Tennessee does a few things better than Oklahoma.

That could be an important distinction for No.16 Tennessee. The Volunteers have a defense capable of creating pressure and disrupting opposing offenses. They also have a more functional offense that can lean on the running game and sustain drives. If Tennessee can combine those strengths, the Vols could be better positioned to take advantage of the same challenges that Oklahoma struggled to overcome. Kentucky has shown it can win a physical game, but Tennessee has the tools to present a different test on both sides of the ball.

Oct 24, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) is tackled by Tennessee Volunteers defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam (2) during the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tennessee’s Defense Can Set the Tone

Tennessee’s defense has been one of the SEC’s strongest units this season. The Vols have excelled in several key categories, including sacks and tackles for loss. That ability to disrupt opposing offenses could be important against Kentucky. The Wildcats are coming off a win over Oklahoma. However, Tennessee presents a different defensive challenge. The Vols can pressure quarterbacks, close running lanes, and force offenses into difficult situations.

Negative plays could be especially important. If Tennessee can create long third downs, it can put Kentucky in predictable passing situations. That would give the defensive front more opportunities to make an impact. The Vols must also tackle well and avoid giving up explosive plays. Kentucky just proved it can find a way to win. Tennessee cannot afford to overlook that threat.

Oct 24, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Peyton Williams (31) dives for Tennessee Volunteers running back DeSean Bishop (18) during the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Running Game Could Be the Difference

Tennessee’s offense also has an opportunity to control the matchup on the ground. A productive running game can keep the offense on schedule and help sustain drives.

It can also keep Kentucky’s defense on the field. Longer possessions would give Tennessee a chance to control the pace and limit the Wildcats’ opportunities. The Vols do not need to force big plays on every possession. They need to take what the defense gives them, protect the football, and finish drives with points. That balance could be critical in a game with major SEC implications. The Vols also have a more functional Quarterback, George MacIntyre, compared to Oklahoma.

Kentucky’s Win Offers a Lesson

Oklahoma’s loss does not guarantee Tennessee will beat Kentucky. The Wildcats have already shown they can win a difficult game. Still, the result offers a useful reminder. Strong defensive play and timely offense can decide close SEC matchups. Tennessee has the personnel to follow that formula. If the Vols combine defensive pressure with an effective running game, they could have the ingredients to earn an important victory at Neyland Stadium.

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