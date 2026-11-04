Former Georgia QB Said What Most Tennessee Fans Are Thinking After CFP Rankings Reveal
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Tennessee beat Alabama by 16 points. Somehow, the first College Football Playoff rankings put eight spots between them in the opposite direction.
Aaron Murray had a problem with that.
The former Georgia quarterback questioned Alabama’s No. 5 placement after the committee released its opening rankings Tuesday. Tennessee landed at No. 13, despite beating the Crimson Tide and sharing the same 6-2 record.
“Tennessee just whooped Alabama,” Murray said. “I mean, they whooped Alabama. And you’re going to tell me that Alabama is at No. 5 and Tennessee’s at No. 13 in this ranking? I do not like Alabama at No. 5”Aaron Murray
For Tennessee fans, that is an effective opening argument.
A Scoreboard That Still Matters
This was no last-second escape or controversial finish. Tennessee defeated Alabama 26-10 at Neyland Stadium on October 17, shutting out the Crimson Tide in the second half.
That gives Murray’s criticism something sturdier than rivalry or emotion. Tennessee settled the matchup on the field, and the result was decisive.
Still, head-to-head results are part of the committee’s evaluation, rather than an automatic rule determining placement. The CFP says it examines each team’s complete profile, including schedule strength, common opponents, and other relevant factors when comparing similar teams.
The frustration is understandable. So is the distinction: Murray’s objection does not establish why the committee ranked Alabama fifth.
Tennessee Has Another Opening
The Volunteers’ two losses were narrow: 20-17 against Texas and 27-24 at South Carolina. Both opponents appeared in Tuesday’s rankings, with Texas seventh and South Carolina 21st.
Those defeats remain part of Tennessee’s résumé. The Alabama victory belongs there, too.
Now comes another chance to change the conversation. No. 6 Kentucky visits Neyland Stadium on Saturday, giving Tennessee an opportunity to add another significant win before the next rankings arrive.
Winning would strengthen the Volunteers’ argument. It would not guarantee any particular ranking or playoff invitation.
Murray has delivered the sound bite. Tennessee’s next assignment is to deliver another result the committee must weigh.
Because the strongest response to Tuesday’s frustration starts Saturday, with another ranked opponent across the field.
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Josh Greer is a sports journalist and educator from Paris, Tennessee, whose passion for sports has shaped a career spanning coaching, higher education, and sports media. Before entering journalism, Greer spent time as a Tennessee high school football coach and was part of two state championship-winning teams. His passion for sports eventually led him to higher education, where he spent more than a decade teaching sport management and providing students with hands-on experiences at major sporting events, including national championships, Super Bowls, and NFL Drafts. Greer brings a unique combination of coaching, teaching, and sports industry experience to his journalism. He takes pride in covering the stories, people, and trends shaping sports, with a particular interest in collegiate athletics.Follow JSGreer731