Former Georgia QB Said What Most Tennessee Fans Are Thinking After CFP Rankings Reveal

Tennessee beat Alabama by 16 points. Somehow, the first College Football Playoff rankings put eight spots between them in the opposite direction.

Aaron Murray had a problem with that.

The former Georgia quarterback questioned Alabama’s No. 5 placement after the committee released its opening rankings Tuesday. Tennessee landed at No. 13, despite beating the Crimson Tide and sharing the same 6-2 record.

“Tennessee just whooped Alabama,” Murray said. “I mean, they whooped Alabama. And you’re going to tell me that Alabama is at No. 5 and Tennessee’s at No. 13 in this ranking? I do not like Alabama at No. 5” Aaron Murray

For Tennessee fans, that is an effective opening argument.

A Scoreboard That Still Matters

This was no last-second escape or controversial finish. Tennessee defeated Alabama 26-10 at Neyland Stadium on October 17, shutting out the Crimson Tide in the second half.

That gives Murray’s criticism something sturdier than rivalry or emotion. Tennessee settled the matchup on the field, and the result was decisive.

Still, head-to-head results are part of the committee’s evaluation, rather than an automatic rule determining placement. The CFP says it examines each team’s complete profile, including schedule strength, common opponents, and other relevant factors when comparing similar teams.

The frustration is understandable. So is the distinction: Murray’s objection does not establish why the committee ranked Alabama fifth.

Tennessee football receives their first college football playoff ranking of the 2026 season.



Take a look:https://t.co/KWqLHhV8Re pic.twitter.com/JI6oWABn7U — Tennessee Volunteers on SI (@VolsOnSI) November 4, 2026

Tennessee Has Another Opening

The Volunteers’ two losses were narrow: 20-17 against Texas and 27-24 at South Carolina. Both opponents appeared in Tuesday’s rankings, with Texas seventh and South Carolina 21st.

Those defeats remain part of Tennessee’s résumé. The Alabama victory belongs there, too.

Now comes another chance to change the conversation. No. 6 Kentucky visits Neyland Stadium on Saturday, giving Tennessee an opportunity to add another significant win before the next rankings arrive.

Winning would strengthen the Volunteers’ argument. It would not guarantee any particular ranking or playoff invitation.

Murray has delivered the sound bite. Tennessee’s next assignment is to deliver another result the committee must weigh.

Because the strongest response to Tuesday’s frustration starts Saturday, with another ranked opponent across the field.

Tennessee players surround Alabama running back Daniel Hill (4) during a football game between Tennessee and Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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