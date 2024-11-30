Tennessee Football Without Dont'e Thornton Jr. And Peyton Lewis In Second Half
Tennessee is now without two offensive play-makers due to injuries.
Tennessee is now down two key players in their offensive attack. With the second hot barely under way Tennessee on SI is now getting reports that Peyton Lewis and Dont’e Thornton Jr. will both not return to the game against Vanderbilt.
Lewis was the second running back the Vols used in this game behind Dylan Sampson. He will be replaced by DeSean Bishop for the remainder of the game which we have already saw in the offense to start the second half.
Thornton is a big hit as he is two of the four touchdowns so far this afternoon. Thornton is leading Tennessee in receiving yards on just two catches today with 114 yards and two touchdowns including his 86-yard score.
The Vols will likely turn to Chad Nimrod and Mike Matthews early on in the half as the Vols are already without Bru McCoy. Tennessee has seen some early success in the game from Chris Brazzell and is hopeful for a big day out of the Tulane transfer.
Both seem to be out with upper-body injuries but Thornton did hurt his leg earlier in the contest and did not return.
