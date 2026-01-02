Tennessee Football WR Braylon Harmon Announces Plans to Enter the NCAA Transfer Portal

The NCAA College Football Transfer Portal officially opens today. The Tennessee Volunteers are among many schools that anticipate having players enter the portal between now and the 16th of January.

Schools will act swiftly to get as much done within the two-week period as possible. You'd like to replace the numbers you are losing with guys who can step in and contribute immediately

On the eve of the portal opening, Tennessee was informed that roughly ten players are planning to enter their name into the transfer portal. This is not exactly what you would plan for while knowing you are already one of the youngest teams in the conference and the country overall.

Wide Receiver Set to Enter the Transfer Portal

Tennessee wide receiver Braylon Harmon (42) warms up before a game between Tennessee and Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee football wide receiver Braylon Harmon announced his plans to enter the transfer portal via X on Thursday evening.

Harmon's role in the Vols' offense never got off ot the start that many thought may be there initially. The former in-state prospect only played in two games (UAB and ETSU) during the 2025 season.



This season was the redshirt-freshman season for Harmon.



During the true freshman season, Harmon only played in two games during that year as well.

Harmon is the second wide receiver from Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.) to announce plans to transfer as high school teammate Tommy Winton has also expressed intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal

Ironically, as the two former Knoxville Catholic wide receivers are planning their exist, there is another Irish pass catch who will be a freshman this year, as Tyreek King signed with the Vols during the early signing period of National Signing Day.

Tennessee's depth at wide receiver is youthful and talented as more talent is set to join, but unfortunately, that slides guys like Harmon and Winton down the chart a little bit. Although you'd love to hang on to some of these guys, it is completely understandable for interests to explore options elsewhere to arise in the mind of the players.

Who knows where Harmon may land, but with the right school, the former in-state star may can duplicate the impactful performances that had schools knocking in the first place.

