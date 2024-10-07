Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel Provides Positive Injury Update
Tennessee lost to Arkansas 19-14 on Friday night in one of the biggest upsets of the college football season so far. But the loss was not the only concern after the game for the Vols.
Injuries to wide receivers Bru McCoy, Squirrel White, and defensive lineman Bryson Eason left the Vols beat up and shorthanded at the end of the game. McCoy and White are two of Vols' quarterback Nico Iamaleava's favorite targets and they seemed to be missed by the redshirt freshman quarterback when they were out of the game. White caught seven passes for 38 yards before leaving with his injury.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel provided an update on the injured Vols during his Monday press conference. It sounds like a positive update, considering how severe the injuries could have been.
"None of the injuries are long-term season-ending injuries," Heupel said. "As we go through the week we'll find out exactly where everybody is at. You guys can look forward to the injury report on Wednesday night."
Even though he said they are not long-term injuries, those three players may miss this week's game against Florida. Eason's absence would not be as damaging, considering the depth of the defensive line. But McCoy and White are important pieces at wide receiver, and their absence could be more noticeable. McCoy is the second-leading receiver on the team this season, with 209 yards. White is fourth with 159 yards. Their absence would mean more playing time for players like Chas Nimrod, Mike Matthews, or Kaleb Webb.
The Vols will try and get back on the winning track in the SEC with a victory over the Gators on Saturday. The game kicks off in Neyland Stadium at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.
