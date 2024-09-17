Tennessee Josh Heupel Discusses The Success From The Defensive Back Group
The Tennessee Vols have found some early success in their defensive backs. The defense as a whole for Tennessee has yet to give up a single touchdown in four games dating back to the Iowa game last season which was a bowl game win for the Vols. The only touchdown that has been awarded for the opposing team so far was a pick-six during the North Carolina State game in Charlotte, North Carolina which of course wasn’t due to the defense.
A few defensive backs have caught the media’s attention as they were even a part of the discussion with Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel.
Rickey Gibson III and Jermod McCoy were the talking points for the head coach, however, he did add a few names to that list.
"We like those two guys, but we like the guys right behind them, too. Jalen (McMurray) and Jordan (Matthews) have done a really nice job as well. Those guys are playing really good football. They're playing with fundamentals and technique, but they're understanding, you know, the contour of what they're seeing on the offensive side of the football. Being able to play with an anticipation of what they might see playing really good football."
The Vols have also seen some early success from star position and true freshman Boo Carter who stepped in the role of an injured Jourdan Thomas.
The Vols will now look to continue this success against a very tough Oklahoma Sooners and Jackson Arnold ran offense.
