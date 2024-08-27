Tennessee Linebackers Coach Mentions Potential Worry for Volunteers' Defense
Tennessee linebackers coach William Inge mentioned a potential worry of his for the Volunteers' defense.
The Tennessee Volunteers are getting their college football season started this week against Chattanooga in Neyland Stadium. The excitement of college football starting back up has fans excited for the weekend. Members of the Tennessee coaching staff have been meeting with media members to preview the football game, and on Tuesday, it was linebackers coach William Inge.
Inge discussed a variety of factors while at the podium, but perhaps the biggest takeaway Tennessee fans should have from everything he said was a potential worry of his ahead of Saturday. The Volunteers' coach was asked about tackling, and he said it's something that worries them as coaches.
"You never really know it's going to be until the game," Inge said. "We do practice tackling all the time, but it worries us as coaches."
Inge did go on to say that he felt like his players tackled well on Saturday during the scrimmage. Also, to be fair to Inge, tackling is likely a worry for every coach every single. The true verdict will never come out until games are played on Saturday, and the Volunteers will get a good look at their linebacker unit on Saturday against Chattanooga. Inge mentioned he would like to play five to six linebackers this season like he has in prior seasons.
The Vols are MASSIVE favorites in Vegas. According to FanDuel, the line is currently set at Tennessee (-38.5) points with a total set at 56.5 points. Initially, the line was set at 41.5 points.
Draftkings is onboard with Fan Duel and has the game spread also set at 38.5 points. However, they have the over/under set 57 points, so both sites are expecting a lot of points to be scored on Saturday and the majority of them to be in favor of the Volunteers.
