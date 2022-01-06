Tennessee Long Snapper Enters Transfer Portal

Tennessee Vols long-snapper Will Albright has officially entered the transfer portal, according to the NCAA transfer portal. He joins defensive end Tyler Baron and running back Dee Beckwith as the third Vol to do so on Thursday.

After working with a depleted linebacker corps in spring practice last year, Albright served as a backup long-snapper in the 2021 season and only made one appearance: the bowl game. Albright played on special teams kickoff coverage against Purdue.

The Greeneville, Tennessee, native enters the portal after only playing in one game each year he was on Rocky Top behind starting long-snapper Matthew Salansky.

Albright was ranked as the No. 1 long-snapper coming out of high school by the All American Bowl and No. 5 by ESPN and 247.

