Tennessee Makes Top 15 in Latest College Football Top 25 Rankings
The Tennessee Volunteers come inside the top 15 in the latest USA Today top 25 college football rankings.
With May wrapping up, there are just a few months left on the calendar before the 2024 college football season kicks off. There are some new changes coming to the college football landscape this season with conference realignment, the 12-team playoff format and the SEC eliminating divisions. Tennessee is looking to improve from their 9-4 season in 2023, and the preseason rankings show they will.
USA Today released their latest post-spring college football rankings and the Volunteers come in at No. 13. While being inside the top 15 to start would be ideal, the ultimate goal is to work your way into the top 12 and remain there to secure a spot in the playoffs this season. It's also worth noting that six other SEC programs were ranked ahead of the Volunteers - Georgia, Texas, LSU, Alabama, Ole Miss and Oklahoma in that order.
Tennessee will play three of those teams during the regular season with Georgia and Oklahoma being on the road and Alabama being a home game. Regardless of what the rankings say, those three games will be pivotal toward Tennessee locking down a playoff spot by the end of the year.
The national media has remained high on the SEC across the board this offseason which means competing for a playoff spot this season could become difficult if that many teams remain in the mix. But 13th in the rankings is not a bad place to be if you're the Volunteers.
