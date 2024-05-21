Tennessee Continues Climbing In ESPN's Latest Top-25
The Tennessee Volunteers are the No. 15 team in the country, according to ESPN's latest top-25 poll.
The Tennessee Volunteers have had a productive spring through the NCAA Transfer Portal and also added several impact playmakers on both sides of the football through the high school recruiting rankings. ESPN writer Mark Schlabach ranked them as the No. 15 team in the country in his latest piece and explained his reasoning.
"The Volunteers' high-flying passing attack slowed down a bit in 2023, going from No. 1 in the FBS in scoring (46.1 points) in 2022 to 35th (31.8) last season," Schlabach wrote. "With highly regarded passer Nico Iamaleavataking over, things should be headed back in the right direction. Transfer receiver Chris Brazzell (Tulane) and freshman Mike Matthews might take some of the attention off Squirrel White and Bruce McCoy, who is coming back from a fractured right ankle that caused him to miss most of 2023. LSU transfer Lance Heard was working as the No. 1 left tackle in the spring and should solidify a unit with three returning starters. The Vols' defensive line, led by James Pearce, should be its strength, and it will have to be good with a rebuilt secondary. Tennessee plays an early nonconference test against NC State and road games at Oklahoma and Georgia with Alabama at home. If Iamaleava is as good as advertised, the Vols might be back in the playoff hunt."
