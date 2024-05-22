Ranking Tennessee's Biggest Opponents on the 2024 Schedule
Ranking Tennessee's biggest opponents on the 2024 football schedule.
The 2024 college football season will feel a little different this year. Not only does the 12-team playoff expansion come into play, but the SEC no longer has divisions and added Texas and Oklahoma into the mix. That means Tennessee does not have all of its typical eastern division opponents on the schedule, but the Volunteers do have some big games marked on the calendar.
With divisions no longer in the picture, that also means Tennessee is no longer just competing against teams from the eastern division for a spot in the SEC Championship game. It will now be the two top teams in the conference holistically that will play in Atlanta, Georgia at the end of the year. And while some may argue conference championships don't matter anymore with the new playoff format, a first-round bye still feels valuable.
So as we look ahead at the 2024 college football season, who are Tennessee's top five biggest games on the schedule?
No. 5 Mississippi State
Will the Bulldogs be competing for a conference championship or even a playoff spot this year? Likely no. But what does make this game interesting is the history that Miss State coach Jeff Lebby and Tennessee coach Josh Heupel have together. When Heupel was head coach at UCF, Lebby coached under him as quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator. Lebby even credits Heupel for a lot of the confidence and ability he has now to create a successful offense. It may not be one of the bigger head coaching matchups this season, but for Tennessee and Mississippi State fans, there's some value to this one. Plus, the two teams haven't played one another since 2019.
No. 4 Florida
The hatred between these two programs is never lacking, but this one coming in at number four has more to do with Florida's situation than it does with the history of the rivalry. Florida head coach Billy Napier looks to be on his last leg down in Gainesville and he will have to face a gauntlet of a schedule to hope he survives another season. The Gators did pull out the win last season but with the game being at Knoxville and Florida looking in tough shape, one would have to think the Volunteers are viewed as the favorite in this year's matchup.
No. 3 Oklahoma
This matchup has everything a college football fan could possibly ask for. Two big brands fighting for a conference win with one coach making the trip back to his former team for the first time. Heupel got his first offensive coordinating job at Oklahoma back in 2011 and is set to face off against the Sooners for the first time since he left Norman this season. This will also be both teams' first conference game of the season, so it's either a welcome to the SEC moment for the Sooners or a tough start to the season for Tennessee.
No. 2 Georgia
State border rivalries are the epitome of everything right in college football. Tennessee and Georgia have a long history with one another and not an ounce of love to offer to the other. The Bulldogs have had the upper hand in the matchup since Tennessee pulled off the win in 2016 thanks to the Dobb Nail Boot, but the Volunteers have been searching for revenge ever since. The Volunteers will have to travel down to Athens for this year's matchup, but even if divisions no longer exist, it still will feel like these two teams are competing for a division title every season.
No. 1 Alabama
It doesn't get much better than this one in college football, especially when you consider everything that has happened over the last two seasons. From the upset in 2022 to Nick Saban getting one last win over the Volunteers before he announced retirement, the 2024 matchup is setting up to be a good one. With Saban no longer in the picture, one has to wonder if that will allow the Volunteers to overtake the rivalry. Especially with this year's game being in Neyland Stadium, it could allow them to build up some momentum. But regardless, Oct. 19 will be a game that not just Tennessee and Alabama fans have circled on the calendar. Every college football fan will.
Other Tennessee News:
- Travis Smith Jr Sets Commitment Date
- George MacIntyre Accepts Invitation To Elite 11
- Josh Heupel Details Importance of 2022 Alabama Victory
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.