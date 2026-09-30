Tennessee Moves Up Two Openers, Giving Vols Fans an Earlier Kickoff

Tennessee fans spend every summer counting down to kickoff. Now, the Vols are taking a little time off the clock.

Tennessee announced that its 2027 and 2028 season openers are moving into August, bringing two Power Four matchups forward on the calendar. Georgia Tech will visit Neyland Stadium to begin the 2027 season, while Tennessee will face West Virginia in Charlotte to open the 2028 season.

Fireworks leave colored smoke over a checkered Neyland Stadium during a college football game between Tennessee and Texas on Sept. 26, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The orange comes out earlier. So does the tailgating equipment.

Georgia Tech Gets an August Welcome to Neyland

Tennessee’s home matchup against Georgia Tech will move from Sept. 11 to Aug. 28, 2027, according to the schedule changes reported by FBSchedules.

That puts a familiar opponent at the front of the calendar. Tennessee won the first game of the home-and-home series 45–24 in Atlanta earlier this season. The return trip now gives the Yellow Jackets a season-opening assignment inside Neyland Stadium.

For Tennessee fans, it is an appealing combination of an opponent from the ACC, a stadium full of orange, and the first meaningful football Saturday after a long summer.

Just keep the water bottles handy. Late August in Tennessee rarely requires a jacket.

The turf in Nashville hit 157°F on Sunday 🔥



Cam Jurgens swapped cleats 3 times because they were MELTING. Nick Sirianni reportedly needed an IV.



Travis Kelce's fix: just use grass.

Jason Kelce's fix: "We got to get some air-conditioned fields." 😭



Who's right?… — Eagle Times (@_EagleTimes) September 24, 2026

The Vols’ other announced 2027 nonconference dates remain unchanged. Tennessee State visits Sept. 4, followed by Western Michigan on Sept. 18.

Tennessee and West Virginia Move Up Their Charlotte Date

The 2028 season will begin away from Knoxville, but Tennessee fans have an earlier road trip to circle.

The Vols’ matchup against West Virginia in the Duke’s Mayo Classic moves from Sept. 2 to Aug. 26, 2028.

Sep 19, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; The Duke’s Mayo Classic logo is seen outside the stadium before the game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Virginia Cavaliers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Charlotte opener gives Tennessee a second consecutive season starting against a Power Four opponent. Fans will get a meaningful matchup immediately, with little time to ease into their Saturday routines.

Tennessee also adjusted its home game against Chattanooga. Previously scheduled for Sept. 16, that matchup will now take place Sept. 2.

An Earlier Start Has a Practical Payoff

The changes fit the expanded regular-season calendar beginning in 2027, with games starting the final weekend in August.

For Tennessee, the benefit extends beyond getting football back sooner. The earlier openers allow room for two open dates while the Vols navigate a nine-game SEC schedule.

Those breaks offer valuable opportunities for recovery, preparation and adjustments during a demanding season. Their placement will matter once the complete schedules are released.

For now, fans can make one clear adjustment to their plans to have the orange ready in August.

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Fans gather outside Neyland Stadium awaiting the arrival of the Tennessee Volunteers before the game against the Texas Longhorns. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia Tech at Neyland in 2027. West Virginia in Charlotte in 2028. The countdown to Tennessee football just got a little shorter.

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