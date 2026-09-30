Tennessee Moves Up Two Openers, Giving Vols Fans an Earlier Kickoff
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Tennessee fans spend every summer counting down to kickoff. Now, the Vols are taking a little time off the clock.
Tennessee announced that its 2027 and 2028 season openers are moving into August, bringing two Power Four matchups forward on the calendar. Georgia Tech will visit Neyland Stadium to begin the 2027 season, while Tennessee will face West Virginia in Charlotte to open the 2028 season.
The orange comes out earlier. So does the tailgating equipment.
Georgia Tech Gets an August Welcome to Neyland
Tennessee’s home matchup against Georgia Tech will move from Sept. 11 to Aug. 28, 2027, according to the schedule changes reported by FBSchedules.
That puts a familiar opponent at the front of the calendar. Tennessee won the first game of the home-and-home series 45–24 in Atlanta earlier this season. The return trip now gives the Yellow Jackets a season-opening assignment inside Neyland Stadium.
For Tennessee fans, it is an appealing combination of an opponent from the ACC, a stadium full of orange, and the first meaningful football Saturday after a long summer.
Just keep the water bottles handy. Late August in Tennessee rarely requires a jacket.
The Vols’ other announced 2027 nonconference dates remain unchanged. Tennessee State visits Sept. 4, followed by Western Michigan on Sept. 18.
Tennessee and West Virginia Move Up Their Charlotte Date
The 2028 season will begin away from Knoxville, but Tennessee fans have an earlier road trip to circle.
The Vols’ matchup against West Virginia in the Duke’s Mayo Classic moves from Sept. 2 to Aug. 26, 2028.
The Charlotte opener gives Tennessee a second consecutive season starting against a Power Four opponent. Fans will get a meaningful matchup immediately, with little time to ease into their Saturday routines.
Tennessee also adjusted its home game against Chattanooga. Previously scheduled for Sept. 16, that matchup will now take place Sept. 2.
An Earlier Start Has a Practical Payoff
The changes fit the expanded regular-season calendar beginning in 2027, with games starting the final weekend in August.
For Tennessee, the benefit extends beyond getting football back sooner. The earlier openers allow room for two open dates while the Vols navigate a nine-game SEC schedule.
Those breaks offer valuable opportunities for recovery, preparation and adjustments during a demanding season. Their placement will matter once the complete schedules are released.
For now, fans can make one clear adjustment to their plans to have the orange ready in August.
Georgia Tech at Neyland in 2027. West Virginia in Charlotte in 2028. The countdown to Tennessee football just got a little shorter.
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Josh Greer is a sports journalist and educator from Paris, Tennessee, whose passion for sports has shaped a career spanning coaching, higher education, and sports media. Before entering journalism, Greer spent time as a Tennessee high school football coach and was part of two state championship-winning teams. His passion for sports eventually led him to higher education, where he spent more than a decade teaching sport management and providing students with hands-on experiences at major sporting events, including national championships, Super Bowls, and NFL Drafts. Greer brings a unique combination of coaching, teaching, and sports industry experience to his journalism. He takes pride in covering the stories, people, and trends shaping sports, with a particular interest in collegiate athletics.Follow JSGreer731