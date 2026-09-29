Tennessee Football Commit Asa Barnes Recaps His Game Day Visit

Asa Barnes watched Tennessee’s game against Texas from Neyland Stadium on Saturday, but he could already picture himself somewhere else, on the field in orange and white for the Volunteers.

For the Westview (TN) High School running back, the visit was one of his first chances to experience a major Tennessee game since committing to the Vols. The result was a 20–17 loss to Texas. But what Barnes took home, though, was a stronger sense of his own future in Knoxville.

Tennessee commit Asa Barnes just running through tackles pic.twitter.com/7QlexNcicZ — More Important Issues (@More_Issues) September 27, 2026

A Different View of Neyland Stadium

“It was definitely a different experience when your sitting there just visualizing you actually being out there and just the atmosphere of it all,” Barnes said. “It was definitely great and a blessing to be in this position.”

“What stood out to me the most was just the overall fight of the team,” Barnes said. “Even when things weren’t going the best offensively they kept going out there ... and even when everyone wrote them off they still made plays.”

Barnes is a running back preparing for his own opportunity in Tennessee’s offense. Watching a close SEC game from the stands offered him a look at the atmosphere he hopes to experience as a player, as well as how the Vols handled a day when points were hard to come by.

Each Visit Strengthens His Decision

The game was only part of Barnes’s weekend. He also spent time with Tennessee’s coaching staff and other commits, relationships he said continue to reinforce his choice.

“Everytime I come down to Knox it just makes me more and more sure about my commitment,” Barnes said. “The staff and fellow recruits are great and you can definitely see the trajectory of the program shooting up.”

That feeling matters after a loss. Barnes came to Knoxville committed to Tennessee and left sounding even more certain about where he wants to play college football.

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) looks to pass against the Texas Longhorns during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barnes Has a Recruiting Pitch of His Own

Barnes said he spoke with uncommitted prospects during the Texas weekend, too. Rather than promise them a particular outcome, he encouraged them to experience the visit and make their own decisions.

“I just tell them to take it all in and steer the course everything will work itself out,” he said.

That approach reflects what Barnes described about his own visits. The staff, the other recruits and the chance to imagine himself playing at Neyland have made his commitment feel more certain each time he returns. Saturday gave him another close look at Tennessee football, and another reason to look forward to joining it.

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) makes a catch to score a touchdown against the Texas Longhorns during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for a chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)