When it comes to getting to the quarterback, two teams have been neck and neck all season: Tennessee and LSU. Saturday, the teams meet at Neyland Stadium as the Vols close out the regular-season home slate on Senior Day.

While the Tigers are coming in with their playoff aspirations wiped away before Thanksgiving, they still pose a challenge to the Vols, especially up front. The Tigers surpassed Tennessee Saturday night for the nation’s lead in sacks with 40 to the Volunteers’ 39.

Tennessee, for the first time all season, did not record a sack Saturday against Texas A&M. That, paired with LSU getting to Arch Manning on four occasions, allowed the Tigers to take the top spot for now.

Tennessee has dealt with a season of growth up front. After a rocky start to the season in pass protection, the Vols have since sharpened things up to a degree. Tennessee is 90th in the nation with 23 sacks allowed this season.

Those numbers are skewed, though, because 10 came against Texas Sept. 26. Since then, this team has been much improved in protection, giving up one or two sacks a game.

Nov 14, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) is sacked by Louisiana State Tigers defensive end Princewill Umanmielen (1) and Louisiana State Tigers defensive end Jordan Ross (29) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This week, the Vols’ offensive line will have its hands full with a supertalented LSU front. Senior defensive end Princewill Umanmielen comes in with 9.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss. He’s one of the most talented players the Vols have faced since Colin Simmons earlier in the season.

Then there’s junior defensive end Jordan Ross, a Tennessee transfer. Ross has six sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss on the year.

“He’s a high-effort guy,” offensive lineman Jesse Perry said of Ross. “He’s got a good arsenal of moves, and he likes to mix it up. He’s got a load of different things. He knows his rushers well, so I’m excited to go up against him again.”

In the middle is freshman defensive tackle Deuce Geralds, who’s totaled five sacks and five tackles for loss.

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel high-fives Tennessee offensive lineman David Sanders Jr. (70) during a football game between Tennessee and Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Details up front for Tennessee will be a major focus all week. Monday, head coach Josh Heupel talked about the LSU front and what makes it good.

“Really good talent, length, explosiveness, power. Their guys have multiple ways to get to the quarterback, and then their pressure packages are a part of that as well,” Heupel said. “So, combination of all those things is why they’ve been good at getting to the quarterback.”

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Perry has started his film work on LSU, and he’s already noticed what they have up front.

“They play with high effort,” Perry said. “They’re good quality edge rushers. Interior, they look pretty solid from what I’ve seen, too. They all play with good pad level, intensity, hands. They’re a good D-line, that’s for sure.”

When asked what he’s noticed from the tight ends’ growth in pass protection, Perry spoke to the help the offensive line has received from DaSaahn Brame and Trent Thomas and how they’ve gotten better in all aspects of blocking.

“He’s (DaSaahn Brame) a great athlete, and he really took up on a challenge to be better in pro and in the run game,” Perry said. “I think he’s done a great job of that. He’s been out there moving guys with us. Trent has been a beast out there, especially short yardage. I think he’s done a great job out there. Pass pro, they’ve definitely been helping us out whenever we miss a block or we end up losing late. They’re there to help us out.”

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) celebrates a touchdown with Tennessee offensive lineman Jesse Perry (72) during a college football game between Tennessee and Auburn at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It isn’t all on the O-line to keep the quarterback clean. Tennessee’s backfield continues to work on pass protection. It can’t afford to miss assignments on this front, especially with how LSU likes to dial up pressure.

“We’re going to need it, especially a team like them,” running back DeSean Bishop said. “They have probably one of the best D-lines we’ll face all year, especially in this league. You’re playing against some of the best competition ever. It’s like the NFL, honestly, in my opinion.

“So it’s just a mindset of, where are guys at? Where are their dudes at? They got number one (Princewill Umanmielen). They got Jordan Ross, familiar with him as well, too. So you just got to know where the bodies are and help out those guys as much as you can, especially in the pass game.”

Tennessee and LSU is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst) and Katie George (sideline) will be on the call. The game will be televised on ABC.



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