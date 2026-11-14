The Tennessee Volunteers have had a reputation under Josh Heupel of being a passing team. This is ironic because they have actually been a team that relies heavily on the run game. To do that you need good running backs and the Vols have been spoiled at that position.

The best one in recent years is one no one would of predicted. That is DeSean Bishop. Bishop is a former walk-on that earned literally every snap he has been a part of. When he arrived in Knoxville was never ‘expected’ to be Tennessee’s lead back. Well, he is and he’s one of the best in Tennessee football history.

DeSean Bishop Enters the Top 5.

Nov 14, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back DeSean Bishop (18) runs the ball as Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Vic Singleton (21) attempts a tackle during the first half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DeSean Bishop continues to be a reliable source of yards for the Vols, and he has been rewarded by climbing up the career rushing list. Bishop is now in the top 5 of Tennessee history after he passed Jamal Lewis (2,677 yards) in the fourth quarter of todays game vs Texas A&M. Bishop now has 2,694 yards in his career.

Bishop entered the game in 9th place but after a 97 yard performance he skyrocketed to No. 5. He once again has shown how reliable he is to this offense.

Bishop’s Race to #1

Nov 14, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback George MacIntyre (12) hands off the ball to running back DeSean Bishop (18) as Texas A&M Aggies safety Marcus Ratcliffe (3) defends in coverage during the first half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Next on the career list is Johnnie Jones who was the Vols running back from 1981-1984. He amassed 2,852 yards in his time in Knoxville. This means Bishop is just 158 yards away from taking the 4th spot. With two games left in the regular season, it would be surprising if Bishop does not own this spot by the end of the season considering the Vols will at least have 1 postseason game, even if they missed the College Football Playoff (CFP).

Though Bishop has entered the top 5, he still has a ways to go to get the No. 1 spot. That spot is held by Travis Henry 3,078 yards. Henry played at Tennessee from 1997-2000. This gap sits at 384 yards. This is obtainable if the Vols make a run in the CFP.

After this contest Bishop averages 81.6 yards per game throughout his career. This year though he is averaging 116 yards per game. Basing off his career numbers Bishop would need 5 games to reach the #1 spot but based off this season he would only need 4 games. Both of which could be possible this season depending on if Tennessee makes the CFP and then how far they advance.

Bishop can continue to climb this list this year and even next. He is just a junior, which means he could return to Knoxville. If he did return, he has a good chance of claiming the #1 spot on the career rushing list.

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