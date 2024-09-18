Tennessee QB Grade: Nico Iamaleava vs. Kent State
Tennessee dominated Kent State so thoroughly that it's difficult to draw any conclusions from the game other than the fact that the Golden Flashes were clearly outmatched.
Nevertheless, Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava still looked very good in the 71-0 drubbing of Kent State. He finished with 173 passing yards and one touchdown while scoring a touchdown on all seven of his first-half drives before going to the sidelines with a 51-0 lead in the first half. It was an unprecedented half of dominance for Tennessee and Iamaleava orchestrated it.
There was not much that the Golden Flashes could do all game to stop Tennessee's offense. The running game had 456 yards and was always there for Iamaleava whenever he needed it. But despite not having to do very much, Iamaleava still made some great plays. The play that stood out the most was the 53-yard touchdown to Chris Brazzell II. It was possibly the best pass that Iamaleava has thrown all season. He hit Brazzell in stride as he floated the ball right over the secondary and let his receiver run under it. It was a throw that perfectly demonstrated Iamaleava's talent.
In a game against an overmatched opponent, it can be easy to come out flat and uninterested, Iamaleava did not fall into that trap against Kent State. It is a sign of his maturity that he was able to keep himself focused with such a big game against Oklahoma looming. It was not the best game of the season for Iamaleava so far, but it was exactly what it needed to be.
Grade: A-
