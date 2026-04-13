Tennessee QB Reveals What is Most Surprising About the Volunteers' Defense in 2026

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback George MacIntyre reveals what is most surprising about the Volunteers' defense under new coordinator Jim Knowles.

The Tennessee Volunteers, like many college football programs are looking to improve their results from last year, as the team hopes to earn another appearance in the College Football Playoff for the second time in program history.

The Vols' 2025 season did not go as planned, as a surprise transfer from former quarterback Nico Iamaleava left the team scrambling ahead of the season. However, quarterback play was not the team's biggest issue last year. It was the defense.

In an effort to increase defensive output and improve the unit's abilities, head coach Josh Heupel made the decision to hire former Penn State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles ahead of the 2026 season.

Knowles has a strong reputation as a coordinator and has been a part of a handful of extremely successful rosters, including Ohio State's national championship roster in 2024. The coach made his first on field performance as the team's coordinator during last week's inter-squad scrimmage, which was open to the public.

Following the scrimmage, Volunteers quarterback George MacIntyre revealed what has surprised him most about the unit up to this point in the season, and was extremely complimentary of Knowles' coaching abilities up to that point.

George MacIntyre Reveals What is Most Surprising About Tennessee's Defense

Tennessee quarterbacks including George MacIntyre (15), Faizon Brandon (11), and Ryan Staub (17), warm up before the Orange and White game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, April 11, 2026. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Coach Knowles has really mastered disguise. I would also say, with the new defense there is very [minimal] complete busts throughout spring ball,” said MacIntyre. "You might expect guys running wide open a lot when you’re doing installs, but I feel like our DBs are really locked in with what they are doing and disguising stuff.

Anytime a new coordinator or head coach installs their system with a program, it is expected that players will make mistakes in the lead up to the upcoming season. However, it appears that Knowles has been able to mitigate these growing pains up to this point.

MacIntyre also noted that he felt the unit was becoming much more proficient at disguising coverages and blitzes by the end of the team's spring practice. A characteristic that was extremely present during Knowles tenure with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Should Knowles be able to increase Tennessee's defensive output throughout his time in Knoxville, the Volunteers will have an excellent chance not only reach the College Football Playoff once again, but could potentially win their first national title in nearly 30 years.

Tennessee will officially debut its new defense under Jim Knowles during the team's season opener on Saturday, September 5th, in Neyland Stadium against the Furman Paladins. A kickoff time and TV network for this contest will be announced at a later date.