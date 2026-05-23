ESPN Names This Tennessee Football Player as a Top 10 Freshman

One of the players who has been. monitored the most this offseason has been the Tennessee Volunteers quarterback addition Faizon Brandon, who is one of the big headline freshmen. In fact, ESPN named him as a top 10 freshman in the country.

Here is what the outlet had to say.

ESPN Confirms Their Thoughts on Faizon Brandon

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) throws a pass during the Orange and White game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, April 11, 2026. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"There's no guarantee that Brandon, the No. 14 prospect and third-ranked pocket passer in 2026, beats out George MacIntyre for Tennessee's starting job. But Brandon's immense ceiling is undeniable, and his big arm is a great fit for a Josh Heupel offense that wants to beat teams over the top. His physical traits are reminiscent of Hendon Hooker," the ESPN writer stated when making the statement that the talented gunslinger is a top 10 freshman to know entering the 2026 college football season.

It is safe to say that the talented prospect being compared to one of the Tennessee legends at the quarterback position before he even plays a snap is quite interesting, but also intriguing. Many would confirm they believe that Hooker is the best quarterback in the Vols system since Josh Heupel has made his way to the Tennessee program, and likely the best quarterback in the last two decades, other than some who believe Josh Dobbs is better.

What Hooker did for the Tennessee program is undeniable, but it is safe to say that if Brandon meets expectations, he will be even better than Hooker. Brandon is one of the better players in the system and is one of the players with the best ceiling when it comes to Tennessee.

Fans will continue to keep an eye on the quarterback to see if he is named the starting quarterback for the Vols to start the season, as he is amid a huge quarterback battle between himself and George MacIntyre.

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